The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the disconnection of Exchange Telecommunications Limited, (Exchange) from MTN Nigeria Communications Limited (MTN) due to a non-settlement of interconnect charges.
The NCC said this in a public notice by Reuben Muoka, the director of public affairs of the commission, on Friday.
The disconnection, according to the commission, means that MTN will discontinue passing voice and data traffic through Exchange and will utilise alternative channels in interconnecting with other network service providers.
The commission explained that at the expiration of five days from the date of the notice, disconnection will be implemented.
Exchange Telecommunications Limited is a local and international interconnect carrier.
“The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) hereby notified the public that approval has been granted for the disconnection of Exchange Telecommunications Limited, (Exchange) from MTN Nigeria Communications Limited (MTN), as a result of non-settlement of interconnect charges,” Mr Muoka said.
He said Exchange was notified of the application and was given the opportunity to comment and state its case.
He explained that the commission, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Exchange does not have sufficient reason for non-payment of the interconnect charges.
“The public is, therefore, requested to take notice that: The commission has approved the disconnection of Exchange to MTN in accordance with Section 100 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 and the Guidelines on Procedure for Granting Approval to Disconnect Telecommunications Operators, 2012.
“At the expiration of 5 (Five) days from the date of this notice, MTN will discontinue passing voice and data traffic through Exchange and will, thereafter, utilise alternative channels in interconnecting with other Network Service Providers.
“Please note that this disconnection will subsist until otherwise determined by the commission,” he said.
