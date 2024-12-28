The police in Anambra State have launched a manhunt for killers of a Catholic priest in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.
Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.
The killing
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Catholic priest, Tobias Okonkwo, was killed on Thursday in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.
Mr Okonkwo, a pharmacist, was shot dead by some unidentified assailants at Ihiala, along Onitsha-Owerri Expressway around 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., church authorities announced on Friday.
|
Manhunt
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, has vowed that the police command would “leave no stone unturned” in tracking down the killers.
Mr Obono has commiserated with the family of Mr Okonkwo as well as authorities of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi over the loss of the cleric.
The police commissioner urged residents of Anambra State to support the security agencies with information that can aid investigation the killing.
He assured the residents that such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999