The police in Anambra State have launched a manhunt for killers of a Catholic priest in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The killing

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Catholic priest, Tobias Okonkwo, was killed on Thursday in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Okonkwo, a pharmacist, was shot dead by some unidentified assailants at Ihiala, along Onitsha-Owerri Expressway around 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., church authorities announced on Friday.

Manhunt

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, has vowed that the police command would “leave no stone unturned” in tracking down the killers.

Mr Obono has commiserated with the family of Mr Okonkwo as well as authorities of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi over the loss of the cleric.

The police commissioner urged residents of Anambra State to support the security agencies with information that can aid investigation the killing.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He assured the residents that such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

