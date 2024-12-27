Pursuant to the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and the guidelines for procedure of granting approval to disconnect telecommunications operators, 2012, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued MTN Communications Limited a five-day pre-disconnection notice.

The notice of disconnection dated 27th December and signed by Director, Public Affairs of NCC, Reuben Muoka reads as follows:

The Nigerian Communications Commission hereby notifies the public that approval has been granted for the disconnection of Exchange Telecommunications Limited (Exchange) from MTN Nigeria Communications Limited (MTN) as a result of non-settlement of interconnect charges.

“Exchange was notified of the application and was given opportunity to comment and state its case. The Commission, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Exchange does not have sufficient reason for non-payment of the interconnect charges.

“The public is, therefore, requested to TAKE NOTICE that: The Commission has approved the Disconnection of Exchange to MTN in accordance with Section 100 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 and the Guidelines on Procedure for Granting Approval to Disconnect Telecommunications Operators, 2012.

“At the expiration of 5 (Five) days from the date of this notice, MTN will discontinue passing voice and data traffic through Exchange and will, thereafter, utilise alternative channels in interconnecting with other Network Service Providers.

“Please note that this disconnection will subsist until otherwise determined by the Commission.”

