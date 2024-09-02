Nigerian journalist Aniekeme Finbarr has launched a project to train 60 fresh journalism graduates on digital media, AI, and ethical reporting.

Mr Finbarr is one of the 120 journalists from 101 countries who won the prestigious US Department of State International Visitors Leadership Programme (IVLP) Impact Award Grant for 2024.

With the help of the grant, Mr Finbarr on Thursday flagged off his project, “Next Generation Journalists,” which aims to equip journalism graduates with the required skills.

The trainees were selected from three tertiary institutions in Akwa Ibom State – University of Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden and Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua.

While performing the project launch in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the Acting Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate General in Lagos, Amanda Brown, commended Mr Finbarr’s project, citing it as an example of what Nigerian youths can achieve.

“The impact awards provide follow-on support to outstanding alumni of this exchange programme, and as only one of two Nigerians selected to receive funding this year, Aniekeme Finbarr’s work is truly remarkable,” Ms Brown said.

A way of giving back to society

The grantee, Mr Finbarr, said that the project aims to empower aspiring journalists with skills to excel in the evolving media landscape and make an impact in their communities.

The project, Mr Fibarr said, was a way of giving back to the society from his fellowship in the US.

“I hope to accomplish increased Digital Media Literacy and ensure my trainees are proficient in using digital media tools for journalism practices, such as social media management and content creation. They will be exposed to social media management, covering platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The participants will be taught how to curate engaging content, schedule posts, and leverage social media for news dissemination.

“They will be shown how to conduct interviews, report events in real-time, and engage with audiences through live streaming. They will be introduced to analytics tools for tracking the performance of digital media content. The resource persons and materials will show them how to interpret metrics, understand audience engagement, and adjust strategies based on data insights,” Mr Finbarr said.

Speaking further, he said the trainees will also acquire skills in applying basic AI concepts to journalistic tasks, including data analysis, automated content generation, and fact-checking.

Some of the resource persons at the training, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of South Sudan spokesperson, Dennis Scopas and a digital media expert, Ephraim Ekpo, delivered lectures and shared their media experiences with the trainees.

A trainee, Faith Aniekan, described the training as “eye-opening,” stating that some of the things they learned were new to them.

“This has surely equipped us well as we set out to practice,” Ms Faith, a mass communication graduate from Akwa Ibom State University, said.

Another trainee, Blessing Eyo, of the University of Uyo, expressed happiness at the engaging and practical approach adopted for the training, adding that it will serve as a reference material for them in the field.

Mr Finbarr, a lawyer, has over 13 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He was the head of programmes at Bush House Nigeria, an independent radio and television programme producer that featured prominently in several radio and television stations in the country, including Capital FM, Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation, Federal Radio Corporation in Nigeria, and the Nigerian Television Authority.

Mr Finbarr is the special assistant on social orientation to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

