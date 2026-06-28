Nigeria’s world record holder, Tobi Amusan, continued her remarkable run of form on Sunday, winning the women’s 100-metre hurdles at the Paris Diamond League with an outstanding time of 12.28 seconds.

The victory marks Amusan’s second Diamond League win of the 2026 season, and the third time this year she has clocked 12.28 seconds, underlining her consistency at the highest level of world athletics. The Nigerian hurdler pulled away from the field in the closing stages to finish comfortably ahead of American Grace Stark, who placed second in 12.38 seconds, whilst Alaysha Johnson finished third in 12.39 seconds.

For Amusan, the latest triumph further strengthens her position among the world’s leading hurdlers as she continues her preparations for the major championships later this season.

Remarkable consistency

The 29-year-old has now produced the same world-class time on three separate occasions this year. She first ran 12.28 seconds at the Xiamen Diamond League in China, where she finished second behind American star Masai Russell. The Nigerian repeated the time in Rabat to secure her first Diamond League victory of the season, whilst breaking her own meeting record.

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Her latest success in Paris confirms that the former world champion has found remarkable consistency, with the 12.28-second performances ranking among the fastest times in the world this year. Only a handful of athletes in history have demonstrated such consistency at an elite level, and Amusan’s ability to repeatedly deliver near-identical world-class performances highlights the stability she has found in her form.

Strong season continues

Amusan’s victory in Paris is the latest chapter in an impressive 2026 campaign. After opening her Diamond League season with a third-place finish in Shanghai, she improved to second in Xiamen before claiming victory in Rabat. She subsequently travelled to Taiwan, where she added another title to her collection by winning the women’s 100m hurdles at the New Taipei Athletics Open in a meet-record time of 12.72 seconds. The former world champion has also enjoyed success on the African stage, winning gold at the African Championships in Accra.

Building momentum

Since setting the world record of 12.12 seconds at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Amusan has remained one of the most consistent performers in women’s hurdling. With the defence of her Commonwealth Games title and other major competitions still to come, Amusan’s performances have reinforced her status as one of Nigeria’s strongest medal prospects.