Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have killed two suspected terrorists and rescued three kidnapped victims in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The soldiers also recovered weapons and ammunition during the intelligence-led operation.

The operation was carried out by troops of Sector 1 OPWS in collaboration with the Benue State Civil Protection Guard between 16 and 17 July, according to a statement issued on Friday by the Acting Media Information Officer of OPWS, Ahmad Zubairu.

Mr Zubairu said the operation began at about 3 a.m. on 16 July as troops advanced through Takum in neighbouring Taraba State to Tse Togo and Utenge communities across River Yooyo at Orter Camp, where suspected terrorists were believed to be operating.

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According to him, the troops engaged the suspected terrorists in a gun battle, killing two of them, while others fled.

“The operation resulted in the neutralisation of two suspected terrorists and the rescue of three kidnapped victims. Other captives fled the camp during the firefight,” he said.

The rescued victims were identified as Nyityo Abraham, a teacher, Uzuegwu Decency, a spare parts dealer, and Terhember Tavarshima, a farmer. All three are residents of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

Mr Zubairu said troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one G3 rifle fitted with an optic sight, one pistol, 19 AK-47 magazines, 181 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 40 rounds of 7.62×51mm ammunition, nine rounds of 7.62mm Tavor ammunition, a Moniepoint Point-of-Sale machine, and four military camouflage uniforms.

He said the Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism and courage during the operation.

Mr Gara also reaffirmed the task force’s commitment to eliminating terrorists and other criminal groups operating across Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states.

“He reaffirmed his determination to rid the Joint Operations Area of terrorists and other criminal elements while appreciating sister security agencies and local communities for their continued support and cooperation,” the statement added.

The latest operation comes amid renewed security operations across Benue following a series of deadly attacks and kidnappings in recent weeks.

On 6 July, PREMIUM TIMES reported that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke killed a suspected kidnapper believed to be linked to the attack that claimed the life of former Benue State Secretary to the Government, David Salifu.

Troops also recovered an AK-47 rifle after engaging suspected kidnappers near Jotar village along the Wukari-Makurdi road.

Mr Salifu died on 3 July after sustaining gunshot injuries during an attempted kidnapping along the Wukari-Zaki Biam road on 2 July.

The latest raid also follows a wave of attacks in parts of Benue, particularly in Katsina-Ala and Otukpo local government areas.

On 1 July, suspected armed herders attacked Sai community in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, killing several residents and injuring others. Governor Hyacinth Alia condemned the attack and ordered security agencies to deploy additional personnel to the area and hunt down the perpetrators.

More recently, PREMIUM TIMES reported a series of attacks in Otukpo Local Government Area in which suspected armed herders killed residents in Akpachi, Otukpo-Nobi and Ondo communities, triggering protests by youths who demanded stronger government action to end the violence.

Security agencies have intensified operations across the state in response to the attacks, with authorities urging residents to continue providing credible intelligence to support ongoing efforts against criminal groups.