In a notable debut for one of the world’s emerging sports, flag football featured as a demonstration event at the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Gateway Games 2024, in Abeokuta.

After two days of competitive matches, Team Lagos finished top, winning the gold medal in the final against Team Abuja.

The event marked a key moment in efforts to introduce flag football more formally into Nigeria’s national sports landscape.

Flag football is a non-contact, fast-paced version of American football, and it attracted interest from spectators and participants, adding variety to the festival’s programming.

On Tuesday, the demonstration concluded with Team Lagos defeating a determined Team Abuja, who took silver, while Team Kano secured the bronze after a series of strong showings throughout the tournament.

The event, organised by Showtime Flag Football in collaboration with the Nigeria American Football Association (NAFA), featured eight participating states: Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Ogun, Kaduna, Cross River, Enugu, and Ondo.

Games were held at African Church Grammar School in Abeokuta, and an exhibition match was also staged at the MKO Abiola Stadium. Both venues welcomed crowds of spectators and interested observers over the two days.

Support from the National Sports Commission, led by Chairman Shehu Dikko and Director General Bukola Olopade, lent credibility to the event and signalled institutional interest in flag football’s potential.

Fans witnessed a blend of athleticism, strategy, and individual skill from the quarterfinals to the final match. The program also included youth exhibition games, emphasising grassroots engagement and development opportunities at junior levels.

Beyond the medal results, the atmosphere throughout the event reflected growing curiosity and appreciation for the sport. For many, it offered a fresh experience within the broader festival program.

As flag football takes its final bow at Gateway Games 2024, it does so, having achieved what many had hoped for: widespread interest, official support, and a bright future on Nigeria’s sporting calendar.

With this momentum, the sport is poised not just for inclusion in future festivals but for national adoption and continental dominance.

