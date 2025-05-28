Athletes representing Ogun State at the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF) have taken to the streets to protest unpaid allowances, blocking the main entrance to the Games Village at Babcock University.

The protest, which began early Wednesday morning, left scores of athletes from other states stranded, particularly those scheduled to compete in morning events.

Many athletes from other states were unable to exit the Games Village to reach their competition venues on time, resulting in significant disruptions to the festival’s logistics.

Eyewitnesses described the atmosphere as tense yet peaceful, with protesting athletes demanding immediate intervention from the Ogun State Government.

They accused officials of reneging on financial commitments made to the team before the commencement of the Gateway Games 2024.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on the condition of anonymity, one of the affected athletes said the grievances had been building for several days.

“Yesterday, Team Ogun officials called for an emergency meeting in front of the Queen Esther Hostel, where many of us are lodged. Another meeting was also held this morning around 5 a.m., but no resolution was reached. That’s when things escalated,” the athlete said.

Ogun State is the host of this year’s National Sports Festival and the incident has raised questions about the host state’s preparedness and commitment to the welfare of its athletes.

With competition schedules disrupted and frustration mounting among participants, there are growing calls for top government officials in the state to step in and resolve the crisis swiftly to prevent further escalation.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Ogun State Ministry of Youth and Sports nor the Local Organising Committee (LOC) has issued an official statement.

More money expected

While the current protest focuses on unpaid allowances, PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that, on the eve of the festival, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun announced substantial cash rewards for athletes who win medals.

During a morale-boosting visit to the Athletics Camp at Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo,, Governor Abiodun pledged cash incentives of ₦2.5 million for each gold medal, ₦1.5 million for silver, and ₦1 million for bronze won by Ogun athletes.

Standing before a group of athletes, the governor said:

“I understand that when you win a medal, there is an instant award. Once you get a medal, you get a reward, a huge one. Anyone who wins a gold medal in this festival will receive from me the sum of ₦2.5 million.

“For every silver medal, I will give that medalist ₦1.5 million. Anyone who gets a bronze medal will receive ₦1 million.”

The announcement was greeted with loud cheers from the athletes, many of whom had spent months in intensive training in hopes of representing the state with distinction.

Incentives like these are usually paid after the festival, so it may not be the bone of contention in Wednesday’s protest.

Ironically, despite the internal crisis, Team Ogun is currently enjoying a strong showing at the festival.

As of Tuesday morning, the host state ranked third on the overall medals table, having secured 44 gold, 29 silver, and 41 bronze medals — a total of 114.

This impressive performance, however, stands in stark contrast to the unrest brewing behind the scenes.

The athletes’ protest has brought to light deeper issues around athlete welfare and administrative accountability, even amid medal-winning success.

