The People Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) called for forgiveness, dialogue and unity to resolve the party’s lingering internal crisis.

The Board Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, stated this in his remarks at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) 99th meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja.

“No ambition, grievance, and misunderstanding should ever be allowed to override the collective interests of the party and the hopes of Nigerians yearning for PDP return to national leadership.

“The journey of PDP has been long, sometimes turbulent, but always deeply rooted in members collective aspirations for a united, democratic, and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

He said while PDP had faced internal and external challenges, and in most cases self-inflicted challenges, it had also witnessed enduring strength of members’ ideals, the resilience of its structures, and the loyalty of millions of Nigerians who still believe in the party as the most credible platform for national transformation.

He said members must be honest with themselves and there was still much work to do.

“Divisions, mistrusts, and lingering grievances within our ranks have at times hampered our progress and blurred our vision.

“As the party of the people, we must recommit to healing these wounds and restoring faith among our members.

“As chairman of the board of trustees, the conscience of the party, I call on all of us leaders, elders, youths, and stakeholders to embrace reconciliation, not just as a political tactic, but as a moral imperative.

“We must open our hearts to forgive, to dialogue, and to debate,” he said.

He urged party leaders to initiate a genuine and structural reconciliation process led by respected elders extending hands of peace to all aggrieved members.

Mr Wabara emphasised the need for the party to remain open to fresh ideas, new members, and all Nigerians who believe in justice, equity, and good governance.

He said that Nigerians were looking for leadership that listens, leadership that delivers, and leadership that reacts, urging PDP to rise to the occasion.

“Let us strengthen our internal democracy, revamp our communication channels, and prioritise policies that directly touch the lives of every day Nigerians.

“We must begin now to articulate a people-focused vision and present a credible opportunity, not just as critics of government, but as champions of the future.

“Let this 99th meeting be remembered as a turning point, a moment where we chose unity over division, hope over despair, and service over self-interest.

“Let us go back to the grassroots with a renewed spirit, a clear purpose, and a firm resolve to reclaim our place as the party that not only knows Nigeria, but truly loves Nigeria,” he said.

The Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, said irrespective of intimidation, members of the forum would not abandon their mandates.

He expressed confidence that PDP governors who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would still return to the party.

“We believe this is not the first time people left PDP and came back. I’m sure they will come back,” he said.

He said that the PDP leadership remained stronger and would continue to work for the interest of the party.

The Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, pledged commitment of the PDP National Caucus to work with other party organs and stakeholders to revamp the fortunes of the PDP.

Mr Moro dispelled the impression that the PDP was on the verge of collapse due to the recent gale of defection, adding that it will make the party stronger.

“While the defection of very senior members of the party must have a temporary setback, we believe that PDP, with its ideas, will definitely be the party to beat, even in 2027,” he said.

(NAN)

