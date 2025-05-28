Despite enduring one of the most harrowing moments of his career, Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi has been celebrated off the pitch for his unwavering dedication to social impact.
The Nottingham Forest striker, currently on the road to recovery from a life-threatening injury, has been named one of the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Community Champions for the 2024/25 season, recognising his tireless work to uplift and empower communities.
On Tuesday, Nottingham Forest proudly announced via their official X handle that Taiwo Awoniyi had been selected as their PFA Community Champion, highlighting his commitment to charitable initiatives and meaningful community engagement.
“Taiwo Awoniyi has been named our @PFA Community Champion for the 2024/25 season in recognition of his outstanding dedication to supporting local communities throughout the year. ❤️” the club said in the statement.
The PFA Community Champion Award is presented annually to players who go above and beyond in their efforts to support local causes and promote social development.
Awoniyi’s selection is speaks to his active involvement in community projects throughout the season despite being sidelined with a serious injury.
The 27-year-old Nigerian forward was thrust into a medical emergency after colliding with a goalpost during a match against Leicester City.
The incident, worsened by a delayed offside flag, resulted in abdominal surgery and left Awoniyi in a medically induced coma.
His recovery has been steady, but the implications of the injury have sparked wider conversations about player safety in modern football.
