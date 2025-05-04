In a highly anticipated clash that promised to catapult one contender closer to heavyweight glory, Martin Bakole and Efe Ajagba instead delivered a tepid performance that left more questions than answers.

Meeting on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, both men had a clear opportunity to re-establish themselves in the crowded heavyweight division, but neither seized the moment.

Instead, fans witnessed a 10-round majority draw between two fighters in need of clarity and momentum.

With the judges scoring the bout 96-94 for Ajagba and 95-95 (twice), the result effectively stalls both careers, casting doubt on their immediate futures in the sport’s elite.

Unconvincing return for Bakole

For Martin Bakole (21-2-1, 16 KOs), this bout was an urgent bounce-back opportunity following a short-notice knockout loss to Joseph Parker in February.

Despite having a full training camp this time, the 299lbs Congolese fighter still looked sluggish and carried too much weight into the ring.

At 33, the physical tools remain, but his path to the elite is becoming increasingly narrow.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Bakole did manage to mount a comeback in the middle rounds after a slow start, but the flashes of dominance came too infrequently to turn the tide completely.

His strongest moments, particularly in rounds four and nine, saw him land heavy hooks and effectively pressure Ajagba, but his inconsistency and lack of conditioning were hard to ignore.

Ajagba’s cautious calculations fall flat

Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba (20-1-1, 14 KOs), once hailed as the next big knockout artist, continues to show signs of regression.

Though his chin has taken damage in past fights, his overly cautious approach Saturday did little to re-establish him as a dangerous contender. At 240lbs, Ajagba jabbed and moved well early, even shaking Bakole with a right hand in the third round, but his reluctance to commit offensively cost him momentum.

After showing good movement in rounds five and six, Ajagba faltered as Bakole began walking him down. A bloodied mouth and tiring legs late in the fight suggested that, despite controlling stretches of the bout, Ajagba lacked the firepower or finishing instinct to separate himself.

A tale of missed opportunities

The ebb and flow of the fight left both men with moments of advantage, but neither truly pressed for a finish. Round eight saw Bakole finally break through with combinations that bloodied Ajagba, but even then, the Congolese fighter failed to build on the momentum decisively. In the 10th and final round, Ajagba bounced back with renewed movement, but Bakole’s heavy shots and better timing down the stretch may have swayed the round in his favour; just not enough to alter the final result.

In the end, both men walked away with a draw that satisfied no one—not the fighters, not the promoters, and certainly not the fans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

