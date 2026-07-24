The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun State has reaffirmed its neutrality in the forthcoming governorship election, warning corps members against any form of inducement.

In a statement on Friday in Osogbo, the state capital, the NYSC Coordinator in Osun State, Ekeng Kubiangha, advised corps members to remain apolitical while participating in the election and to discharge their duties in line with the Electoral Act and regulations.

According to him, corps members must adhere strictly to INEC guidelines throughout the electoral process.

“The scheme’s reaffirmation comes amid online reports alleging that corps members were being offered N50,000 to influence the election outcome — a claim we categorically debunked as false, misleading, and without factual basis.

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“At no time does the scheme authorise, coordinate, supervise, or have knowledge of any such payment for political or unlawful purposes,” he said.

The state coordinator described the NYSC as a non-partisan institution committed to national unity, discipline, and selfless service.

He further stated that the scheme was working closely with security agencies to ensure the safety and welfare of corps members before, during, and after the election.

Mr Kubiangha urged the public to disregard the false report and called on media organisations to verify information with the appropriate authorities before publication.

(NAN)