Martin Bakole has never been one to shy away from a challenge. The Congolese heavyweight has set his sights on two of the biggest boxing stars with Nigerian heritage: Efe Ajagba and Anthony Joshua.

In a fiery social media video released on Monday, 6 January, Bakole outlined his ambitions for 2025, vowing to knock out Ajagba and Joshua and solidify his place as a dominant force in the heavyweight division.

“I want to knock you out,” Bakole said, addressing Joshua directly. “I heard you talking shit, saying Ajagba was going to beat me. Shame on you. How many times did I call you out? How many times did I ask to fight in Africa? You should be ashamed of yourself. I want to fight you. I want to knock you out.”

This bold statement is part of Bakole’s plan to first defeat Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba in an IBF heavyweight title eliminator and then move on to Joshua, whom he accuses of avoiding a potential matchup for years.

“Look at Daniel Dubois. I broke his nose twice. He knocked you out cold. I will knock you out in the first round. You’re talking about Ajagba; Ajagba is a baby. Wait until you see how I am going to knock him out,” Bakole declared. “I’m the African champ. I’m an African warrior. After knocking Ajagba out, I will knock you out as well.”

The Challenge of Efe Ajagba

Ajagba, 20-1 (14 KOs), a native of Ughelli, Nigeria, has steadily climbed the heavyweight ranks and is now based in the United States.

His only professional loss came against Cuban standout Frank Sanchez in 2021.

While Ajagba remains a strong contender, many believe Bakole has the tools to hand him a decisive defeat.

Bakole, 21-1 (16 KOs), is on an impressive 10-fight win streak since his lone loss to Michael Hunter in 2018.

His recent victories against high-calibre opponents such as Jared Anderson, Tony Yoka, and Carlos Takam have cemented his reputation as one of the most dangerous heavyweights in the division.

A risky fight for Joshua

For Anthony Joshua, the timing of Bakole’s challenge couldn’t be more precarious.

The former two-time world champion, who has been holidaying in Nigeria lately, is still reeling from his shocking September 2024 loss to Daniel Dubois, in which he was dropped four times before being stopped at Wembley Stadium.

While Joshua has expressed his desire to rebuild and regain his status as a top contender, a fight against Bakole would be fraught with risks, according to an analysis by boxingscene.com.

It is suggested that Bakole’s confidence, power, and relentless approach make him a particularly dangerous opponent for a fighter in Joshua’s position.

“Now you say you’re in Nigeria and are not British anymore. I will knock you out,” Bakole taunted. “Stop talking nonsense. I want to fight you. I’m the African champ. After knocking Ajagba out, I will knock you out as well.”

While Bakole continues to campaign for a showdown with Joshua, the likelihood of such a fight remains uncertain.

Hosting the fight in Nigeria, as Bakole suggests, would add another layer of emotional and professional complexity for Joshua, whose career has been under intense scrutiny in recent years.

