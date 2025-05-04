Team Nigeria on Saturday won four gold medals in the women’s category on day one of the ongoing African Senior Wrestling Championships in Casablanca, Morocco.

Christianah Ogunsanya in the 53kg set the dice rolling for Nigeria, outclassing Ivorian Nogona Bakayoko 11-0 to clinch Nigeria’s first gold and her third African title.

In the 62kg division, Esther Kolawole outperformed Egyptian Al Mohamed Husseni 10-0 to win her third Africa title.

Damola Ojo followed the gold-winning trajectory with a 6-0 victory over Ivorian Amy Youin.

In a concluding bout for day one, Hannah Reuben in the 68kg category dispatched Mariam Mesbah of Egypt 11-0 to make it four gold medals for Nigeria.

Reacting to the victory in Morocco, the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation( NWF), Daniel Igali, who led the delegation, expressed satisfaction with the performance, stressing that the athletes gave their all.

“I’ve been very impressed with the way they wrestled, and I think if they continue in that trajectory, Nigeria should be hopeful of many gold medals.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I thank Nigerians, particularly the National Sports Commission led by Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade and the Bayelsa government, among others, for always supporting our activities.

“We hope to make everyone proud later when the final matches resume,” Igali said.

Igali singled out the outstanding support of the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, to the athletes in complementing the Federation’s efforts.

Meanwhile, Mercy Genesis,50kg, Adijat Idris, 55kg, Ebipatei Mughenbofa, 65kg, Jumoke Adekoye, 59kg, and Ebi Biogos, 72kg, will compete in Day Two for the women’s freestyle.

Stephen Izolo, 65kg, Ebikeme Newlife, 92kg, Oluwafemi Jackson, 86kg, and Saviour Egoli, 61kg, will hope to add to the gold sweep for Team Nigeria when the men’s freestyle bout resumes on Sunday.

NAN reports that the 2025 African Senior Wrestling, which started on 29 April in Casablanca, Morocco, is expected to end on 4 May.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

