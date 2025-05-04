The House of Representatives member for Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun, and Oke-Ero federal constituency of Kwara State, Tunji Olawuyi, has donated medical equipment to the General Hospital, Omu-Aran.

Mr Olawuyi also extended the donations to the ECWA Hospital, Oke Igbala, and some individuals in the constituency to support the mobility of people with special needs.

At the presentation ceremony on Saturday, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba AbdulRaheem Adeoti, thanked the lawmaker for his dedication to the community and urged beneficiaries to use the donated items wisely.

Also, Lasisi Abidoye, former President of the Omu-Aran Development Association, lauded the gesture, highlighting the importance of health in society and encouraging others to follow suit.

Shuaib Olanrewaju, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member, commended Mr Olawuyi for continuing the legacy of community development in the state.

The Chief Medical Director of General Hospital, Omu-Aran, Lekan Oguntoye, noted that this was not the first time the lawmaker had contributed to the hospital and commended his continued support.

Mr Oguntoye also lauded the lawmaker’s efforts in backing Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s initiatives to improve healthcare in rural areas, emphasising the positive impact of such contributions.

In his speech, Mr Olawuyi emphasised the need to use the donated items responsibly and cautioned against selling them, stressing their purpose in improving healthcare delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the ceremony, a medical emergency involving a pregnant woman was swiftly addressed using one of the donated items, showcasing the immediate impact of the donation.

(NAN)

