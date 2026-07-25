Tyson Fury moved a step closer to a long-awaited all-British heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua after defeating Poland’s Mariusz Wach by technical knockout in Pattaya, Thailand, on Friday.

The former two-time world heavyweight champion produced a composed and dominant display to overwhelm the vastly experienced Wach before the Polish veteran’s corner threw in the towel during the seventh round.

Fighting before a crowd of approximately 1,500 spectators in the Thai resort city, Fury controlled proceedings from the opening bell, steadily breaking down his 46-year-old opponent with accurate combinations and relentless pressure in a contest that was not televised live.

The victory marks Fury’s second win of the year as the 37-year-old continues his impressive return following a 16-month absence from the ring.

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With another convincing performance under his belt, attention now shifts to Saudi Arabia, where fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua is scheduled to face Albania’s Kristian Prenga in Jeddah on Saturday.

Should Joshua secure the expected victory, boxing fans could finally witness one of the sport’s most anticipated matchups, with both former two-time heavyweight champions on course for a blockbuster domestic showdown later this year.

For Joshua, however, Saturday’s contest carries far greater significance than simply keeping a dream fight with Fury alive.

The 36-year-old will be making his first professional appearance since surviving the devastating car accident in Nigeria last December that claimed the lives of two of his closest friends and trusted members of his team, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

Joshua sustained only minor injuries in the crash, but has since admitted the emotional impact of losing two key figures in his inner circle remains difficult to process.

His return also marks his first outing since suffering a knockout defeat to IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, a loss that halted his momentum and raised fresh questions about his future in the division.

Now, with Fury having fulfilled his side of the bargain through another dominant victory, the spotlight turns firmly to Joshua.

A win over Prenga would clear the final obstacle toward one of British boxing’s most eagerly awaited heavyweight clashes; a contest that fans have waited years to see become reality.