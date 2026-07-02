Veteran broadcast sports journalist Ralph Chidozie George has been re-elected to the executive board of the Anambra State Football Association (ANSFA) for another four-year term.

Mr George, a football commentator with SuperSport TV, secured a fresh mandate for the 2026–2030 tenure during the ANSFA Elective Congress held this week at the East End Hotel in Awka.

He was first elected to the board in 2020. However, his initial four-year tenure officially commenced in July 2022, following the Nigeria Football Federation’s recognition of the board led by Chikelue Iloenyosi.

Mr George, a former chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Enugu State chapter, was unanimously endorsed by the 23 delegates representing the Local Football Councils, Coaches Association, Referees Council and Players’ Union in the state.

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Expressing his appreciation to the delegates, Mr George thanked them for the confidence reposed in him. He pledged to continue working with the ANSFA Chairman, Chikelue Iloenyosi, to sustain the growth and development of football in Anambra State.

The former Radio Nigeria, Brila FM and Cosmo FM Enugu presenter said he remains committed to supporting initiatives that will strengthen football administration and expand opportunities for players and other stakeholders across the state.

Since his re-election, congratulatory messages have continued to pour in from colleagues, football administrators, players and other stakeholders in Nigeria and abroad.