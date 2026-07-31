The Anambra State Football Association (ANSFA) will on Saturday, 1 August, organise a novelty football match in memory of its former chairman, the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, as part of activities marking the second anniversary of his passing.

According to the Chairman of the ANSFA Media Committee, Ralph Chidozie George, the match will be played at the FC Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium on Ozubulu Road, Nnewi.

The late Senator Ubah, popularly known as ‘Ebubechukwu Uzo’, served as Chairman of the Anambra State Football Association from 2016 to 2020, a period widely regarded as one of significant progress for football development in the state.

During his tenure, he introduced the ‘One Family, One Footballer’ initiative, a grassroots football development programme aimed at discovering and nurturing young talents across Anambra State. The initiative was launched in Nigeria and later showcased during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in attendance.

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In August 2016, Ubah also secured a landmark partnership between his club, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, and English Premier League side West Ham United F.C.. At the time, he described the agreement as a major step towards transforming his club, Nigerian football and the African game.

His achievements also extended to the pitch. Under his leadership, FC Ifeanyi Ubah won the 2016 President Federation Cup after defeating Nasarawa United 5-4 on penalties following a thrilling final at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos. The victory earned the club Nigeria’s ticket to the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

The businessman and politician died on 27 July 2024.

To commemorate the second anniversary of his death, the Chikelue Iloenyosi-led Anambra State Football Association has concluded arrangements for the novelty match, which organisers say is aimed at celebrating Ubah’s enduring contributions to football development in Anambra State and Nigeria.

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