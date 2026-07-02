Melina Cotlar, a Non-Executive Director at AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, has resigned from the Board, effective 29 May.

Ms Cotlar obtained regulatory approval to join the board of the company as a Non-Executive Director on 6 April 2023.

The insurance company announced her resignation in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

She served as a member of the Board Technical and Risk Management Committee at the insurance company.

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“The Board and Management of the Company commend Ms. Melina Cotlar for her positive contribution and service to the growth of the Company during her tenure on the Board,” the insurance company stated.

Profile

Ms Cotlar is an experienced actuarial scientist and risk manager who began her career as a Research Assistant with FIEL in 2004.

She has worked with various organisations, including PwC, where she spent over six years and rose to the position of Manager in the Actuarial & Risk Management Team.

While at PwC, Ms Cotlar oversaw the management of the firm’s risk management departments in both Argentina and Israel.

She trained as an actuarial scientist at the University of Buenos Aires.

Ms Cotlar also completed a special programme in Financial Risk Management at the University of Ariel in Israel and received management training at the University of San Andres.