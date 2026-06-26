Cote d’Ivoire defeated Curacao 2-0, while Ecuador stunned Germany 2-1 in the final Group E matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Elephants delivered a disciplined display to secure their place in the Round of 32 after a strong team performance.

Nicolas Pépé opened the scoring after receiving a pass from Yan Diomande, giving Ivory Coast an early lead.

Curacao pushed for an equaliser but struggled against Ivory Coast’s organised defensive structure throughout the encounter.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Pépé sealed victory in the 64th minute after finishing a well-created opportunity from Ibrahim Sangaré’s assist.

The result saw Ivory Coast finish second in Group E and qualify for the knockout stage.

The Elephants will face the runner-up of Group I in their Round of 32 fixture.

Curacao were eliminated after failing to collect enough points to continue their World Cup campaign.

Meanwhile, Germany started strongly against Ecuador, with Leroy Sané scoring in the second minute.

Sané converted Florian Wirtz’s assist to give the European side an early advantage in the match.

Ecuador responded quickly as Nilson Angulo levelled the score in the ninth minute.

Angulo found the net after Pedro Vite created the opportunity with a well-timed pass.

The South Americans maintained their attacking momentum and completed the comeback late in the game.

Gonzalo Plata scored the winner in the 77th minute from Kendry Páez Rodríguez’s assist.

Despite the defeat, Germany finished top of Group E and advanced to the knockout stage.

Germany will play a qualified third-placed team from another group in the next round.

Ecuador also progressed after securing one of the best third-placed spots available.

They will face a group winner in the Round of 32 after their impressive victory.

The Group E finale saw Ivory Coast, Germany and Ecuador advance beyond the group stage.

Curacao’s World Cup journey ended after a difficult campaign against stronger opposition.

NAN