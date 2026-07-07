Cristiano Ronaldo has officially brought the curtain down on his illustrious FIFA World Cup career, confirming that Portugal’s Round of 16 defeat to Spain in Dallas marked his final appearance on football’s biggest stage.

The legendary forward made the announcement shortly after Portugal’s elimination, saying he leaves the tournament with no regrets, having given everything for his country.

Speaking to SportTV after the match, the 41-year-old admitted he was saddened by the manner of Portugal’s exit but remained at peace with his contribution.

“I’m fine, sad to leave the World Cup this way. But as I said yesterday at the press conference, I gave my best, and I leave with a clear conscience.

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“That’s the life of a football player. Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose, and we need to keep going. The truth is that it was my last World Cup, and now I will have time with my family so as not to make decisions in the heat of the moment.

“I will get up [tomorrow] with a clear conscience. I won three titles for Portugal [one European Championship and two UEFA Nations Leagues]. Before Cristiano, Portugal had never won any titles. Therefore, I leave with a clear conscience. I gave my best. Tomorrow will be a new day, and life goes on.”

Ronaldo’s announcement brings to an end a remarkable World Cup journey that spanned two decades and six editions of football’s greatest tournament.

His World Cup story began at Germany 2006, where he scored his first tournament goal against Iran and inspired Portugal to their first semi-final appearance in 40 years.

He would go on to feature in every subsequent edition: South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, scoring at least one goal in each tournament to cement his place among the competition’s greatest players.

The Portuguese icon added another chapter in history at the FIFA World Cup 2026 when he became the first player to score in six different editions of the tournament.

The landmark goal came in Portugal’s second group match against Uzbekistan, where Ronaldo found space inside the penalty area before firing home a trademark first-time finish to set another World Cup record.

By the time he walked off the pitch for the final time in Dallas, Ronaldo had amassed 27 FIFA World Cup appearances, second only on the tournament’s all-time appearance list, while scoring 11 goals across six editions.

Although Portugal’s quest for World Cup glory ended earlier than expected, Ronaldo departs the global stage as one of the competition’s most enduring figures, leaving behind a legacy defined by longevity, consistency and record-breaking achievements.

Having already guided Portugal to their first major international trophies, the UEFA European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles, Ronaldo said he leaves international football’s biggest tournament with a clear conscience, convinced that he gave everything for his country every time he wore the national jersey.