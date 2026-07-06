England captain Harry Kane was left almost speechless after the Three Lions produced a courageous display to edge Mexico 3-2 in a pulsating FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash, sealing their place in the quarter-finals after one of the tournament’s most dramatic encounters.

Fresh from celebrating with his teammates by singing Wonderwall in the dressing room, Kane struggled post-match to put into words the emotions of a remarkable night at the iconic Mexico City Stadium, where England overcame fierce opposition, a hostile atmosphere and a second-half red card to book a last-eight meeting with Norway.

“It was a crazy game,” Kane said with a smile. “We had to find something… We found a way. We had incredible, unbelievable support from the fans. I’m speechless.”

Kane’s reaction reflected the magnitude of England’s achievement after a contest that will be remembered as one of the classics of the 2026 World Cup.

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The Three Lions appeared to be cruising after Jude Bellingham struck twice to hand England a commanding 2-0 lead. However, Mexico fought back with a goal before England’s task became even more difficult early in the second half when Jarell Quansah was sent off, reducing Thomas Tuchel’s side to 10 men.

Despite being a man down, England refused to buckle. Kane calmly converted from the penalty spot to restore his side’s two-goal cushion at 3-1 before the drama intensified once again.

The England skipper then conceded a penalty at the other end, allowing Raul Jimenez to reduce the deficit to 3-2 and set up a nerve-racking finish.

But England defended with resilience, discipline and determination to withstand relentless Mexican pressure and secure a memorable victory.

Kane reserved special praise for his teammates, insisting every player dug deep to deliver when it mattered most.

“Every individual player had to dig deep and find something deep within themselves to get us through. There were so many heroes out there. I’m just so proud of the team and the way they fought. We found a way to get through it together. What a special night.

“We speak a lot about togetherness and desire and working for each other. But ultimately, you can talk, but you have to prove it. There’s no bigger test than being here, away from home, against Mexico, and having to fight through so many adversities. It just brings you closer together; more memories, more feelings, more emotions. I just can’t wait to enjoy this over the next couple of days with the boys.”

The victory was even more significant considering Mexico’s formidable record at the venue. Before the Round of 16 encounter, El Tri had played 10 FIFA World Cup matches in Mexico City across the 1970, 1986 and 2026 tournaments without suffering defeat.

England manager Thomas Tuchel also acknowledged the scale of his side’s achievement, praising the players for refusing to surrender despite numerous setbacks throughout the contest.

“I’m very proud,” Tuchel said. “It was super-difficult. In the moments we thought we caught the momentum, we had setbacks. But when the going gets tough, they never give up, they never lose belief. We need to take this in. It was a crazy, crazy game. We left everything out there, every single one of us. It was one step more. Now it’s full steam ahead.”

England’s reward is a quarter-final showdown against Norway at Miami Stadium on Saturday, 11 July.

The Scandinavians secured their place in the last eight with a stunning 2-1 victory over Brazil, inspired by a brilliant brace from star striker Erling Haaland.

While acknowledging the challenge that awaits, Kane urged his teammates to first savour their unforgettable victory over Mexico before turning their attention to Norway.

“It will be a tough game. They are a really good team with some dangerous players. They proved that they had a great win today.

“For now, let’s just enjoy this one [the win against Mexico]. Then the prep will start as usual, and it’ll be another great game.”

Kane’s winning penalty also took his tally to six goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, strengthening his bid for the tournament’s Golden Boot as England continue their pursuit of a first World Cup title since 1966.