Japan and Sweden played out a 1-1 draw, while the Netherlands defeated Tunisia 3-1 to round off their group F matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Japan and Sweden battled to a goalless first half before the match came alive after the break.

Japan broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when Daizen Maeda finished from close range after a fine assist by Ritsu Doan.

Sweden responded six minutes later as Anthony Elanga equalised in the 62nd minute with a well-taken finish from Viktor Gyökeres’ pass.

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Both teams searched for a winning goal in the closing stages, but neither side could find the breakthrough as the match ended 1-1.

The draw was enough for both teams to progress to the Round of 32.

Japan will face Brazil in the Round of 32, while Sweden is awaiting confirmation of its Round of 32 opponent, which will be decided after the remaining group matches are completed

Meanwhile, the Netherlands made a flying start against Tunisia, opening the scoring in the third minute after Ellyes Skhiri put the ball into his own net.

The Dutch doubled their advantage just four minutes later when Brian Brobbey converted a pass from Virgil van Dijk to give his side a comfortable 2-0 lead before half-time.

Tunisia reduced the deficit in the 54th minute through Houssem Mastouri, who finished well after being set up by Hannibal Mejbri, raising hopes of a comeback.

However, the Netherlands restored their two-goal advantage in the 63rd minute when Jan Paul van Hecke found the back of the net to seal a deserved 3-1 victory.

The result ensured the Netherlands advanced to the Round of 32, while Tunisia was eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after finishing at the bottom with zero point. (NAN)