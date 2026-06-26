Real Madrid and France midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni says the entire squad is determined to make head coach Didier Deschamps proud as Les Bleus prepare for their final 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I clash against Norway without the man who has led them for the past 14 years.

Deschamps returned to France earlier this week after learning of the death of his mother and will miss Friday’s encounter at Gillette Stadium as he attends her funeral. He is expected to rejoin the squad in the United States on Saturday.

Speaking from France’s training base near Boston on Thursday, Tchouaméni admitted the squad had been deeply affected by the tragic news but insisted the players were fully focused on delivering a performance worthy of their coach.

“It is a difficult time for everyone. Our objective is to make him as proud as possible,” Aurélien Tchouaméni said.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Assistant coach Guy Stéphan, who will oversee the team against Norway, also expressed the squad’s solidarity with Deschamps and his family during the difficult period.

“I am thinking a lot about Didier and his family. We are deeply affected by what has happened,” Stéphan said.

“I am just trying to make a difficult situation as normal as possible.”

The 69-year-old revealed that Deschamps personally informed him of the family tragedy on Tuesday morning, just hours after France secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Iraq in Philadelphia to make it two wins from two and book their place in the Round of 32.

“Didier called me early in the morning so I went to see him in his room,” Stéphan explained.

“He told me the bad news and very quickly he asked me to lead the team until he gets back, which will be on Saturday.”

Stéphan is no stranger to stepping into the role under painful circumstances, having also taken charge of France during a 2022 UEFA Nations League fixture following the death of Deschamps’ father.

“I feel like I don’t belong here in front of you. I belong on the training ground,” he added.

“This is a cruel situation for Didier and his family and so we need to just get through the third match.”

France and Norway have both already secured qualification for the knockout rounds after winning their opening two matches and are level on six points. However, Les Bleus hold a superior goal difference and need only a draw on Friday to finish as Group I winners.

The group winners will face one of the tournament’s best third placed teams in the Round of 32 in New Jersey on June 30, while the runners-up will take on the second placed side from Group E in Dallas on the same day.

France will, however, be without William Saliba, with the Arsenal defender sidelined by a back injury. Stéphan confirmed that Maxence Lacroix of Crystal Palace is expected to replace him in the starting line-up as the former world champions look to maintain their perfect record heading into the knockout phase.