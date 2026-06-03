Although Nigeria will not be among the 48 nations competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, football fans across the country will still have the opportunity to follow every moment of the tournament as StarTimes Nigeria unveiled its coverage plans on Tuesday.

At a media briefing in Lagos, the pay-TV company announced that it would broadcast all 104 matches of the expanded World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the tournament after a disappointing qualifying campaign, extending the Super Eagles’ wait for a return to football’s biggest stage following their absence from the 2022 edition in Qatar.

With no Nigerian team to rally behind, attention is expected to shift to some of the world’s biggest football stars and traditional powerhouses as fans seek alternative allegiances during the month-long spectacle.

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StarTimes said it had created dedicated channels for the tournament and would provide live coverage of all matches, alongside pre-match analysis, halftime discussions and post-match reviews.

“We are one of the official broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and all 104 matches will be live on StarTimes,” the company’s Marketing Director, Oke Umurhohwo, said.

The broadcaster also announced a N50 million promotional package for subscribers, including a N10 million grand prize to be won through a live draw on the day of the final.

According to Mr Umurhohwo, both new and existing subscribers will be eligible for the promotion, while winners will also receive solar home systems, television sets and other prizes.

The company disclosed that matches would be available on its satellite and terrestrial television platforms as well as through the StarTimes ON mobile application, enabling subscribers to watch games on mobile devices.

StarTimes also said it plans to organise viewing events in selected cities during the knockout rounds, semi-finals and final as part of efforts to boost fan engagement during the tournament.

In addition, the company announced reductions in decoder and accessory prices ahead of the World Cup, saying the move was aimed at making access to tournament coverage more affordable.

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in FIFA history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across three host nations.

While Nigerians may once again watch the competition from afar, interest in the tournament is expected to remain high given the country’s enduring passion for football and the presence of several African teams on the global stage.

NAN