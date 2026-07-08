Switzerland defeated Colombia 4-3 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes in a fiercely contested FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match in Vancouver.

Both teams displayed tactical discipline, physical resilience and defensive organisation, refusing to take unnecessary risks with a quarter-final place at stake.

Colombia started brightly, dominating possession and moving the ball quickly through midfield while looking to exploit Switzerland with swift counter-attacks.

The South Americans pressed aggressively, won second balls and disrupted Switzerland’s passing rhythm throughout much of the opening half.

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Their attackers stretched the Swiss defence with intelligent movement, while the wingers repeatedly threatened down both flanks.

In spite of enjoying more possession, Colombia struggled to break through Switzerland’s disciplined and compact defence.

Switzerland found it difficult to settle early as Colombia’s relentless pressing forced misplaced passes and isolated their forwards.

The momentum shifted after the hydration break as Switzerland grew into the contest and began controlling possession.

The Europeans patiently built attacks from the back and dictated the tempo, forcing Colombia to defend deeper.

Colombia remained dangerous on the counter and finished the first half strongly, keeping the Swiss defence under sustained pressure.

Switzerland introduced midfielder Djibril Sow for Ardon Jashari immediately after the restart to strengthen their midfield.

The substitution added energy and improved Switzerland’s ability to regain possession and launch attacks.

Swiss captain Granit Xhaka received a yellow card in the 51st minute for halting a dangerous Colombian attack.

Denis Zakaria was cautioned eight minutes later before Colombia’s Luis Suárez entered the referee’s notebook in the 61st minute.

Colombia responded with a double substitution in the 66th minute as Juan Fernando Quintero replaced James Rodríguez and Johan Campaz came on for Jhon Arias.

The changes injected fresh attacking impetus, but Switzerland’s disciplined defence continued to frustrate Colombia.

Switzerland introduced Miro Muheim for Ricardo Rodríguez in the 71st minute to strengthen their left flank.

Colombia made further attacking changes in the 82nd minute, introducing Carlos Hernández and Richard Ríos for Luis Suárez and Jefferson Lerma.

Switzerland replied by bringing on Cedric Itten and Silvan Widmer before Ruben Vargas replaced Dan Ndoye in stoppage time.

Extra time followed a familiar pattern, with Switzerland enjoying more possession while Colombia threatened through quick transitions.

Fatigue became evident as both sides battled cramps, while Davinson Sánchez received a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Neither side found a breakthrough as disciplined defending protected both goalkeepers throughout extra time.

The tie was ultimately settled by penalties after the deadlock remained unbroken.

Juan Fernando Quintero converted Colombia’s opening penalty before Xhaka responded confidently for Switzerland.

Davinson Sánchez missed Colombia’s second spot-kick, allowing Zeki Amdouni to give Switzerland the advantage.

Johan Campaz converted for Colombia, but Manuel Akanji failed to extend Switzerland’s lead after missing his penalty.

Carlos Hernández then missed for Colombia before Cedric Itten calmly converted Switzerland’s fourth penalty.

Luis Díaz kept Colombia’s hopes alive by scoring, but Ruben Vargas converted the decisive penalty to seal Switzerland’s 4-3 shootout victory.

Switzerland’s patience, defensive discipline and composure under pressure earned a deserved place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Colombia impressed with their pressing and counter-attacking play but paid the price for failing to convert promising opportunities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was played at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada.

(NAN)