Former Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has gifted ₦2 million to players of Nigeria’s U20 national team, the Flying Eagles, as the team intensifies preparations for the WAFU B U20 Championship taking place in Côte d’Ivoire from 26 July – 9 August.

Musa, Nigeria’s most-capped international player with 111 caps, who scored four goals in two appearances at the FIFA World Cup finals in 2014 and 2018, presented the cash gift to the two-time FIFA World Cup silver medallists through the team’s coordinator, Abubakar Abubakar.

The former Nigeria captain also charged the players to remain focused ahead of the forthcoming tournament, from which the WAFU B zone’s representatives to next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations will emerge.

According to the 2013 AFCON winner, who also played for the Flying Eagles in his youth and won the Africa U20 Cup of Nations with the team in South Africa in 2011, a professional football career truly begins by making a mark at the U20 level, which determines how far a player can progress.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Responding to the gesture from the former Super Eagles leader, Flying Eagles captain Simon Habila expressed the appreciation of the players, while also assuring Musa that the team is working hard and is confident of making Nigerians proud.