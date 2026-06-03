The Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) has sought a strategic partnership with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy to leverage the 2026 All-Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) as a platform for tourism promotion, cultural diplomacy and investment attraction.

The proposal was presented on Tuesday in Abuja by LGAN President and Chairperson of the AACT 2026 Local Organising Committee, Lami Onayi Ahmed, during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.

Under the proposed arrangement, the ministry would serve as the Cultural Night Partner for the continental championship, curating a showcase of Nigerian arts, music, fashion and cuisine for participating African teams, diplomats, government officials and international media representatives.

LGAN also requested that the ministry designate the championship as an official cultural economy event and facilitate the inclusion of the tournament’s Sports-to-Business Investment Pavilion in Nigeria’s presentation at the 2026 Nigeria-Belgium-Luxembourg Business Forum scheduled to hold in Brussels from 28 to 30 October.

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Responding, Ms Musawa welcomed the proposal and said the ministry would review areas of possible collaboration.

She described golf as a sport that offers benefits beyond competition, noting its role in building resilience, encouraging appreciation for nature and promoting mental well-being.

“Golf is not just a sport. It is a community. It builds resilience, gives you a huge appreciation of nature, and from a mental health point of view, it is a sport that should be spread and encouraged for young Nigerians to embrace. This Cultural Night partnership falls squarely within the mandate of the ministry. This is what we want to encourage,” she said.

The minister added that hosting the championship in Abuja would provide an opportunity to broaden Nigeria’s tourism narrative and showcase attractions beyond the country’s commercial capital.

According to her, the tournament will help position the Federal Capital Territory as a destination for international visitors while creating economic opportunities for local communities.

“Abuja, being the capital of Nigeria, is a great opportunity for us to make that a staple for people to come in. We have to move that conversation away from Lagos to show what other parts of Nigeria have to offer. The local community is going to benefit as we leverage this opportunity in the FCT,” she said.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Ms Ahmed said the championship would serve as a platform for promoting both women’s golf and Nigeria’s creative economy.

“AACT 2026 is more than a tournament. It is Africa’s premier platform where sport meets culture, tourism and investment. By partnering with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, we are ensuring that the world sees the richness of Nigerian creativity while creating real opportunities for our youth, artisans and entrepreneurs,” she said.

She added that hosting the championship in Abuja would give Nigeria an opportunity to showcase its cultural heritage and leadership role on the continent.

The 2026 All-Africa Challenge Trophy, sanctioned by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, is scheduled to hold from 2 to 7 November at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

Organisers expect more than 30 African national delegations, diplomats, government representatives and members of the international media to attend the week-long event, which will combine competitive golf with cultural exchanges and business engagement activities.