Nigerian entertainer Akanimo Clement, popularly known as AK Smuth, has completed an ambitious four-day tour across East Africa, delivering performances in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya in what organisers described as a major achievement for African nightlife entertainment.

The tour, tagged “Zero Gravity,” saw the hype man and performer move from one country to another on consecutive days, performing before packed audiences in different nightlife venues across the region.

The journey began in Dar es Salaam on day one before moving to Kigali on day two. On the third day, the crew performed in Kampala before concluding the tour in Nairobi on the fourth day.

According to crew members, the tour required intense travel coordination, quick turnarounds between flights and performances, and constant movement across borders within 96 hours.

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The organisers said the feat highlights the growing influence of African nightlife culture and the increasing demand for Nigerian entertainers across the continent.

Ak Smuth

Ak Smuth, known for his energetic stage performances and crowd engagement, has built a reputation within Nigeria’s entertainment and club scene for hosting and hyping major events. In recent years, Nigerian DJs, hype men and performers have expanded their presence across Africa as Afrobeats and African pop culture continue to gain international attention.

Reflecting on the experience, Ak Smuth described the tour as one of the toughest but most rewarding moments of his career.

He said: “Performing in four countries in four days was not easy, but the love and energy from the fans in every city kept us going,” he said. “This tour showed us that African entertainment is bigger than borders.”

The “Zero Gravity” team credited the smooth execution of the tour to strong planning and teamwork among the organisers and performers involved.

Special recognition was given to the Zero Gravity crew for logistics and coordination, while event curator Eniola Tizzle was praised for managing operations behind the scenes.

Popular Nigerian disc jockey DJ Consequence was also acknowledged for his performances throughout the tour, with organisers saying his music mixes helped sustain the atmosphere at each venue.

Entertainment industry observers say cross-border tours such as this reflect the increasing collaboration within Africa’s entertainment industry and the growing commercial value of live nightlife events on the continent.

For Ak Smuth and his team, the four-country run may stand as one of their most demanding projects yet. Still, it also signals a wider expansion of Nigerian entertainment influence across East Africa.