The Global Network for Cybersolution (GNC), a premier advocacy organization for cybersecurity and emerging technology for development, is proud to announce the formal establishment of the Nigeria Forum for AI Governance (NFAIG).

This initiative arrives at a critical juncture as Nigeria finalizes its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and prepares its legislative frameworks for parliamentary approval. As the nation moves from draft policies to enforceable laws, GNC is positioning this Forum to ensure Nigeria’s domestic policy and regulatory frameworks harmonize with the emerging African Union (AU) Continental AI Strategy and the African Charter on Trustworthy AI.

The global context

Artificial intelligence is reshaping economies, societies, and daily life. Its opportunities are real; so are its risks. No country can address either alone. The Nigeria Forum for AI Governance exists to ensure that local governance reflects the priorities of all Nigerians—not just the most technologically advanced—and that the benefits of AI are shared by all. The initiative further seeks to bridge ecosystem gaps and ensure Nigeria leads the conversation in the UN’s Global Dialogue on AI.

Why GNC is pursuing goal

1. Sovereign AI Capacity: Aligning with the AU’s push for “Digital Agency,” GNC supports the development of AI systems in local languages to enhance inclusivity and cultural preservation.

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2. Bridging the AI Divide: We are committed to the UN’s goal of bridging capacity gaps, ensuring Nigeria has the infrastructure and human capital to thrive in the global AI ecosystem.

3. Ethical Oversight: As AI transforms our world, GNC seeks to ensure we govern this transformation together—rather than letting it govern us.

NFAIG initiative is anchored in the principles of the Global Digital Compact and the newly established UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance. As the United Nations provides a platform where all governments and stakeholders convene to discuss international cooperation and share best practices, the Nigeria Forum for AI Governance ensures that Nigeria’s voice is organized, informed, and influential within that universal home for AI cooperation. For the first time, every country has a seat at the table of AI—and GNC is ensuring Nigeria is ready to lead that conversation.

A call for collaboration

“AI governance is not merely a technical challenge; it is a moral and social imperative,” says Segun Olugbile, President of GNC. “By establishing this Forum, we are creating a dedicated space for AI ecosystem governance—a place where ethics, safety, and innovation meet. We invite all stakeholders to join us in shaping a future where AI serves the prosperity and peace of every Nigerian.”

The Nigeria Forum for AI Governance is unveiling a digital advocacy platform to provide ecosystem coordination in real-time insights, policy briefs, innovations and community engagement opportunities.

About Global Network for Cybersolution (GNC): Incorporated in 2008, GNC is a domestic cybersecurity and emerging technology for development advocacy non-profit organisation dedicated to the promotion of digital well-being and prosperity of the nation. Through its 12-point corporate agenda, GNC fosters partnerships for a safe cyberspace, focusing on policy advocacy, capacity empowerment, and innovative technology solutions

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Nigeria Forum for AI Governance (An Initiative of GNC)

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