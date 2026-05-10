Victor Osimhen has praised Antalyaspor after the visitors pushed Galatasaray S.K. to the limit in a dramatic Super Lig clash at Rams Park on Saturday, a match that ultimately ended 4-2 and secured the league title for the Istanbul giants with one game to spare.

With 77 points from 33 games, Galatasaray have an unassailable four-point lead ahead of their closest rivals, Fenerbahce.

In Saturday’s decisive game, Osimhen delivered another decisive performance, scoring twice as Galatasaray sealed a fourth consecutive Turkish Super Lig crown in front of their home supporters.

Despite entering the encounter as favourites, Galatasaray were forced into a tense comeback battle against a determined Antalyaspor side that repeatedly threatened to spoil the title celebrations.

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The visitors stunned the home crowd when Soner Dikmen opened the scoring in the first half, putting pressure on the league leaders in a high-stakes contest.

Galatasaray responded through Mario Lemina, whose headed effort restored parity and reignited belief inside Rams Park.

However, Antalyaspor refused to back down, with Dikmen striking again in the 61st minute to complete his brace and hand the visitors a 2-1 advantage, temporarily silencing the stadium.

But the decisive moments belonged to Osimhen.

The Super Eagles forward first won and converted a penalty in the 66th minute to pull Galatasaray level before producing the title-winning moment late in the game.

With tensions rising and the title hanging in the balance, Osimhen struck again in the 88th minute, completing the comeback with a goal that sparked wild celebrations across Istanbul. His replacement, Kaan Ayhan, also got the icing, a fourth in the 5th minute of added time from an assist by Mauro Icardi.

Speaking after the match, the Nigerian striker praised the resilience and mentality within the Galatasaray squad, insisting the comeback reflected the club’s championship character.

“This is the kind of game that shows why we are Galatasaray. We always come back from every difficulty, and I’m really happy with the team’s performance,” Osimhen told beIN SPORTS Türkiye.

The 26-year-old also acknowledged the quality and determination shown by Antalyaspor, admitting the visitors made life extremely difficult throughout the contest.

“We also have to say that the opponents gave us a great game. They gave us a hard time, but just as I said earlier, this is the reason we are Galatasaray, and we have come through.

“We have won the league, and now we have to celebrate,” he added.

Osimhen’s latest heroics further underlined his enormous influence since arriving in Turkish football.

The Nigerian international has 15 goals and five assists in 22 Super Lig appearances so far, emerging as one of the driving forces behind Galatasaray’s successful title defence.

Known for his explosive pace, relentless pressing and clinical finishing, Osimhen has continued to strengthen his reputation as one of Africa’s most dominant forwards and one of Europe’s elite attacking players.

Galatasaray’s latest triumph also reinforces the club’s continued dominance in Turkish football. The Istanbul giants remain the most successful club in Turkey and have now extended their grip on the Super Lig with a fourth straight league title.

For Osimhen, the title-winning campaign represents another major milestone in a career that has steadily risen across Europe following spells with VfL Wolfsburg, Royal Charleroi S.C., LOSC Lille and SSC Napoli.