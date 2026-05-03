Rinsola Babajide and Shukurat Oladipo have etched their names into Italian football history after helping AS Roma Women secure the 2025/26 Serie A Femminile title in dominant fashion.

The achievement marks a significant milestone; it is the first time two Nigerian internationals from the same team have lifted the Italian women’s top-flight trophy.

Roma confirmed their status as champions with a composed 2-0 victory over Ternana Women at the Stadio Tre Fontane on Saturday.

Manuela Giugliano delivered the decisive moment, scoring both goals to seal the win and cap a commanding title charge.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The victory took Roma to 49 points, placing them six clear of Inter Milan Women. With a superior head-to-head record, the gap proved unassailable with two matches still left in the season.

Roma’s title run was built on consistency and control, highlighted by a remarkable 15-game unbeaten streak that ultimately blew the competition open.

Nigerian influence in a historic campaign

The triumph crowns a dream debut season in Italy for both Babajide and Oladipo, underlining the growing Nigerian footprint within the club.

Babajide, who joined from UDCA Tenerife in July 2025, made an immediate impact, scoring on her Serie A debut against Parma.

Though largely used as a rotation option, the forward contributed two goals and one assist in nine league appearances. Her role, however, extended beyond numbers.

Operating as a wide attacker or impact substitute, Babajide brought pace, directness, and creativity. She played a key role in unlocking tight games, including a crucial assist in a narrow win over AC Milan Women, and influenced decisive moments against title rivals Inter.

Oladipo anchors the defence

At the other end, Oladipo delivered consistency and composure.

The 21-year-old, who joined from FC Robo Queens in early 2025, quickly established herself as a first-team regular. She featured in 16 league matches, clocking over 1,200 minutes, an impressive return in her first full European season.

Her defensive qualities, strength, positioning, and game awareness were central to Roma maintaining one of the best defensive records in the league.

Oladipo’s reliability meant she missed very few matches, evolving into a trusted figure at the heart of the backline.

Beyond the League: European push, a new era of dominance?

Both players also contributed to Roma’s successful push into the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

They featured in key qualification fixtures, including the decisive playoff victory over Sporting CP Women. further underlining their importance to the squad beyond domestic competition.

This latest triumph marks Roma’s third league title in four seasons, reinforcing their status as the dominant force in Italian women’s football.

For Babajide and Oladipo, it is not just silverware; it is history.

What comes next

With the league title secured, attention now shifts to the Coppa Italia Femminile Final against Juventus Women on 24 May, in Vicenza.

Victory there would seal a historic domestic double.

And for Roma’s Nigerian duo, it presents another opportunity; not just to win, but to define a legacy.