Several staff members of Premium Times Services Limited (PTSL) were honoured on Saturday for their outstanding contributions to Nigerian journalism at a ceremony in Abuja.

The authors of the best stories published on PREMIUM TIMES monthly between 2024 and 2025 were rewarded. The major awards were given for Story of the Year, Reporter of the Year, Editor of the Year and Digital Strategist of the Year for 2024 and 2025. There was also an award for Business Development Staff of the Year 2025.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the board chairman of PTSL, Idowu Obasa, and the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed.

Here are photos of the event.

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Additionally, Abiodun Ojo won the “Business Development Staff of the Year” award.

Below are also photos of reporters with exceptional pieces in some months in both years.