Super Eagles stars were at the centre of attention across England and Spain on Sunday, as Alex Iwobi reached a major milestone in the FA Cup while Sadiq Umar ended a long LaLiga goal drought in Valencia’s derby victory over Levante

Iwobi clocked 100 games for Fulham as the Cottagers came from behind to beat Stoke City 2–1 in the FA Cup.

It was also a glorious night in Spain where Sadiq Umar delivered a crucial goal for Valencia to end a long and difficult scoring drought.

Centurion Iwobi

At the bet365 Stadium, Iwobi made his 100th appearance for Fulham since joining from Everton in 2023. The Nigerian played the full 90 minutes as Marco Silva’s side recovered from an early setback, with second-half goals from Kevin and Harrison Reed sealing progression to the next round.

The landmark appearance underlines Iwobi’s importance at Craven Cottage. He becomes the 183rd player to reach 100 games for Fulham and one of the most reliable figures in the squad. Since his arrival, the 29-year-old has registered 17 goals and 10 assists in all competitions. He featured in 30 league matches in his first season and played every Premier League game the following campaign, highlighting his consistency and fitness.

Iwobi has now made at least 100 appearances for Arsenal, Everton and Fulham — a rare achievement. Earlier this season, he also became the Nigerian with the highest number of Premier League appearances.

FA Cup mixed fortunes

Elsewhere in England, it was mixed fortunes for other Nigerian players. Bright Osayi-Samuel featured for Birmingham City but exited the FA Cup after a penalty shootout loss to Leeds United. Tolu Arokodare played as Wolverhampton Wanderers edged Grimsby Town 1–0, though the striker could not add to his recent cup goals.

Umar ends LaLiga goal drought

In Spain, however, Sadiq Umar enjoyed a night to remember. The Super Eagles forward scored in Valencia’s 2–0 derby victory over Levante, bringing an end to a 10-month LaLiga goal drought.

Sadiq showed strength and composure for his goal. He ran onto a long pass from Javi Guerra, shrugged off his defender and calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

The finish sealed a vital win that lifted Valencia out of the relegation zone.

The goal meant more than just three points. For a striker, confidence often depends on scoring, and Sadiq had endured months of frustration through injury setbacks and limited opportunities.

Sadiq’s celebration also caught the eye. Instead of his customary sprint to the corner flag followed by a bow in thanksgiving, the striker unveiled a new gesture, forming his hand into the shape of a cobra, a nod to a celebration popularised by Danjuma. It felt symbolic: a striker shedding his skin and announcing a reset.

Valencia will hope the goal sparks a strong run in the final stretch of the season. For Sadiq, it could mark the beginning of a fresh chapter.