Remo Stars assistant coach, Sulaiman Folarin, has insisted the club will not be relegated from the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League season despite their recent poor run.

Folarin, standing in as head coach, spoke after his side were held to a 1–1 draw by Abia Warriors at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure, on Sunday.

Both teams played out a goalless first half, with Remo Stars missing several clear chances before the break. The Ikenne-based side, who were ordered to move some home fixtures away from their base in addition to a financial sanction, fell behind 11 minutes into the second half when Chukwuemeka Obioma gave Abia Warriors the lead.

Remo responded after sustained pressure, with Samson Olasupo converting to secure a share of the points.

Folarin admitted the result was not what the team wanted as they continue to struggle for consistency.

“We have not been winning in the last five or six matches. We thought we would win this match, but we could not.

“However, we will take the positives until we get it right. I know we will get it right and we will not be relegated.

“We will fight to keep our Premier League status. We will keep fighting until we turn things around,” he said.

Abia Warriors head coach, Imama Amapakabo, said two disallowed goals could have changed the outcome but accepted the decisions taken by the officials.

“It was an interesting game for both sides and the spectators. The most important thing is that we did not lose,” Amapakabo said.

With their lastest result, Remo Stars are second from the bottom with 27 points from 26 matches.

Elsewhere, Rangers International strengthened their title ambition and Continental push with a 2–0 win over Wikki Tourists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

The visitors started brightly, pressing into Rangers’ penalty area, but could not break down the home defence. Rangers took the lead in the 15th minute through Wisdom Ebirim before veteran striker Godwin Obaje doubled the advantage in the 35th minute.

Wikki improved after the break but were unable to find a way back into the match.

Acting Wikki coach Bashir Sale blamed his team’s lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

“Scoring was our problem today; we came to win but the boys were not clinical enough.

“We will work on our play ahead of next match, ” he said.

Rangers coach Fidelis Ilechukwu praised his players for sticking to instructions and believes they remain in the title race.

“Everybody wants to win league but at the end the better team won.

“We are still within reach to win the NPFL, ” he said.

Rangers are presently second on the log with 43 points one behind table toppers Ikorodu City after 26 matches.

The two teams have however played five more games than third placed Rivers United who have been busy on the Continent.

Other results

Other Matchday 26 results saw Shooting Stars defeat Warri Wolves 4–2, Ikorodu City claim a 1–0 away win over Enyimba, Katsina United edge Nasarawa United 1–0, Bayelsa United draw 0–0 with Bendel Insurance, Kwara United hold Kano Pillars to a 1–1 draw, and El-Kanemi Warriors beat Plateau United 1–0. Barau FC had earlier defeated Khun Khalifat FC 1–0 on 14 February.

An outstanding fixture between Niger Tornadoes and Rivers United is scheduled for 19 February

(NAN)