Nigeria’s football exports once again delivered decisive moments across Europe on Saturday, with Paul Onuachu powering home his 16th league goal in Turkey and Rasheedat Ajibade sealing Paris Saint-Germain’s march into a domestic cup final in France.

While Onuachu’s effort was not enough to prevent Trabzonspor from slipping to a 3–2 defeat against Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig, Ajibade’s late strike ensured PSG wrapped up a commanding 3–0 victory over Paris FC in the Coupe LFFP semi-final.

In Turkey, Onuachu continued a remarkable scoring run that has defined Trabzonspor’s season. The Super Eagles striker rose above a crowded penalty area late in the first half to power in a close-range header, once again showcasing the aerial dominance that has become his trademark.

It was his 16th league goal of the campaign and further proof of his importance to the team’s attacking identity. Trabzonspor now boast the highest number of headed goals in the 2025/26 Super Lig season with 12, and Onuachu alone accounts for five of them. In a tightly contested league, that edge in the air has become a key tactical weapon.

Beyond the goal, the former Southampton forward remained a constant threat. His movement stretched the Fenerbahce defence, his pressing unsettled opponents, and his physical presence offered Trabzonspor a reliable outlet whenever they came under pressure.

Another Nigerian, defender Chibuike Nwaiwu, also made his mark. He provided a well-timed assist for Ernest Muci to score the opening goal, handing Trabzonspor an early advantage and energising the home crowd.

However, Fenerbahce’s quality eventually told. Goals from Anderson Talisca, Kerem Akturkoglu and Marco Asensio turned the contest around, with the decisive strike coming early in the second half. The visitors then managed the tempo effectively to see out the game.

Despite the loss, Onuachu’s form remains a major positive. His consistency in front of goal continues to underline his influence, both for club and as a dependable option for the Super Eagles.

In France, the narrative was more straightforwardly triumphant for Rasheedat Ajibade and PSG. The Super Falcons captain delivered the final blow as her side cruised past Paris FC to book a place in the final of the Coupe LFFP.

The Paris derby began cautiously, with both teams struggling to create clear chances in the opening half. Paris FC came closest when Klaudia Jedlinska struck the crossbar in the 10th minute, briefly threatening an upset.

PSG returned after the break with greater urgency. Romée Leuchter opened the scoring in the 47th minute, calming nerves, before Merveille Kanjinga doubled the lead just past the hour mark.

Ajibade then provided the finishing touch. In the 89th minute, she found space on the edge of the area and guided a composed finish beyond goalkeeper Tara Elimbi Gilbert to seal a 3–0 win.

READ ALSO: Rivers United thrashed by RS Berkane as Champions League campaign ends

Already a key figure for both club and country, Ajibade’s ability to step up in decisive moments continues to grow. With PSG now through to the final of the competition’s inaugural edition, her leadership and attacking edge could prove crucial as they chase silverware.

For Nigerian football fans, the weekend offered a familiar theme: individual brilliance on foreign soil.

Whether through Onuachu’s commanding headers in Turkey or Ajibade’s calm precision in Paris, Nigeria’s stars continue to shape big games across Europe.