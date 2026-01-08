Exactly 366 days ago, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made a decision that divided opinion, sparked outrage in some quarters, and inspired cautious hope in others.

On that day, the NFF officially unveiled Eric Sekhou Chelle as head coach of the Super Eagles.

It was a bold move, made under pressure.

The chaos before Chelle

Nigeria had been without a substantive head coach for seven months. Finidi George had resigned in July 2024 after a turbulent four-game stint that yielded one win, two defeats, and a draw. The fallout was severe.

Interim boss Austin Eguavoen steadied the ship just enough to secure AFCON 2025 qualification, but the damage was already done. Combined failures under Finidi and Jose Peseiro left Nigeria winless in their opening four 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers; a disastrous start that would later prove fatal to qualification hopes.

When Chelle’s name surfaced, disbelief followed.

This was not Hervé Renard.

Not Pitso Mosimane.

Not Tom Saintfiet.

Not the great Laurent Blanc, who was rumoured to be interested as well.

And certainly not the ill-fated Bruno Labbadia deal that embarrassed all parties.

To many Nigerians, Chelle was little more than a “meme coach”; remembered mainly for a “meme picture where a bottle of water was poured on his head” in Mali’s dramatic AFCON 2023 run that ended against eventual champions Côte d’Ivoire.

Yet the NFF doubled down. A reported $50,000 monthly salary, more than ten times Finidi’s alleged pay, came with one clear mandate: take Nigeria to the 2026 World Cup.

Early Days: Promise, then pain

Chelle’s baptism took place in March in Kigali. Nigeria beat Rwanda, inspired by a Victor Osimhen brace, and for the first time in months, the Super Eagles looked structured.

The Franco-Malian immediately ditched the back three that defined Peseiro’s reign, opting instead for a diamond 4-4-2. It felt refreshing. Progressive. Brave.

But reality returned quickly.

Against Zimbabwe, Nigeria conceded a 90th-minute equaliser after a William Troost-Ekong error. In hindsight, those dropped points proved devastating; win that game, and Nigeria might have qualified directly for the Mundial.

Still, Chelle pressed on.

New faces, new direction

One undeniable Chelle hallmark has been trust in fresh blood. Under his watch, debuts flowed: Wolves’ Tolu Arokodare, Brentford’s Benjamin Frederick, Blackburn’s Ryan Alebiosu, Pisa’s Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, the fleet-footed Salim Fago, Sparta Prague’s Igoh Ogbu, and Sevilla’s Akor Adams.

The Unity Cup, though unofficial, served as Chelle’s laboratory. Yet one thing became clear: local league players were not central to his plans, a stance that raised eyebrows and fuelled debate.

Which made his decision to personally take charge of Nigeria’s CHAN 2024 squad all the more surprising.

Prepared and coached through the qualification stages by Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu, the team entered the tournament in Zanzibar under Chelle’s philosophy. The result? A disaster.

Loss to Senegal. Humiliating 4–0 defeat to Sudan. Group-stage exit.

Remarkably, those two games remain the only matches Chelle has lost inside 90 minutes in his 19-game Super Eagles tenure.

The Positives: Numbers don’t lie

After 19 games, Chelle averages 2.05 points per match, bettered only by the late Shaibu Amodu (2.09) at the same stage.

Even more striking: Nigeria have scored in every single match under Chelle, bar the home-based Eagles ill-fated CHAN tournament.

The attacking blueprint is now unmistakable:

Build from the back, find Alex Iwobi between the lines, let Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen do damage.

Samuel Chukwueze, while inconsistent, has also grown into a provider within this system.

Results followed: 4–0 vs Mozambique, 4–1 vs Gabon, 4–0 vs Benin Republic

Scorelines Nigeria could barely imagine under Peseiro or Finidi.

At AFCON 2025, four straight wins and flashes of exhilarating football have restored belief.

The Negatives: Where Chelle must grow

Coaching Nigeria is not for the faint-hearted. With over 220 million critics, mistakes echo loudly.

Defensively, progress has lagged. In competitive matches under Chelle, Nigeria have managed just three clean sheets. Individual errors explain some of it, but not all.

More worrying are his in-game decisions.

Against DR Congo in the World Cup playoffs, Nigeria unravelled. After Osimhen’s halftime injury, the Super Eagles were passengers through extra time. When DR Congo swapped goalkeepers ahead of penalties, Chelle responded by introducing Chidozie Awaziem and removing Arokodare, choosing caution over intent.

The penalties were brutal. Calvin Bassey missed wildly, Moses Simon and Semi Ajayi were denied.

Nigeria missed a second straight World Cup.

A similar gamble nearly backfired against Tunisia. Leading 3–0, Chelle removed Frank Onyeka for Chidera Ejuke, chasing expansion instead of control. Tunisia scored twice and were unlucky not to escape with a draw.

At this level, margins are merciless.

One year in: Verdict pending

No system is flawless. No coach complete.

Eric Chelle has stabilised Nigeria, modernised the attack, and restored confidence. Yet the same man who engineered a World Cup playoff run may also have coached Nigeria out of it.

With AFCON 2025 offering a shot at a fourth continental crown, Chelle now stands at a crossroads. Fine margins will decide everything.

So far, the gamble has paid dividends.

To finish the job, Chelle must now match bold philosophy with ruthless game management.

Because in Nigeria, promise is never enough; only trophies endure.