Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has pushed back against the wave of criticism that followed the on-field disagreement between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, insisting that the incident has been wrongly framed as a crisis.

Speaking amid widespread public debate after Nigeria’s Round of 16 outing against Mozambique, Mikel said the brief exchange reflected passion and a strong desire to win, not division within the Super Eagles, as the team prepares for a crucial quarter-final clash against Algeria.

Speaking on his Obi One Podcast, Mikel dismissed suggestions of a rift, insisting that such moments often define winning teams.

“I like the fact that they both had an argument on the pitch…It Shows They Are Working Hard,” Mikel said. Expanding on the point, the former Chelsea midfielder added, “I like the fact that they both had an argument on the pitch. I like that they had a fight on the pitch. I want to see that.”

According to Mikel, players who genuinely care about success will naturally challenge each other during matches. He argued that passion, hunger and high standards sometimes spill over into heated moments, especially in high-stakes games.

Drawing from his own career at club and international level, Mikel stressed that teams built purely on friendliness rarely go on to win major trophies.

“I’ve never seen a nice team that wins trophies,” he said, noting that strong personalities are often a feature of successful sides.

Personal experience

Mikel also referenced a personal experience from Nigeria’s triumphant 2013 AFCON campaign in South Africa, recalling an altercation with then-teammate Victor Moses.

He explained that he had to confront Moses over playing for the team rather than focusing on individual moments.

He admitted that the disagreement initially strained their relationship, revealing that neither player spoke to the other for hours, despite sharing the same room. However, perspective soon prevailed.

“The bigger picture was to win the AFCON tournament,” Mikel explained, adding that both players allowed the issue to slide, refocused on the collective goal and eventually lifted the trophy together.

The former captain said moments like that, when handled properly, can strengthen team spirit rather than weaken it.

He concluded that as long as disagreements remain on the pitch and are resolved quickly, they should be viewed as part of a healthy, competitive environment.

Mikel’s comments align with the position earlier taken by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which moved swiftly to play down speculation of unrest in the Super Eagles camp.

Following Nigeria’s emphatic win over Mozambique, Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor dismissed claims of a dressing-room crisis involving Osimhen and Lookman.

“There is no problem whatsoever in our camp. Whatever people saw as a crisis between two brothers was easily resolved a couple of hours later. All is good and we are presently at training,” Mr Achor said in a statement released by the federation.

On the pitch, Nigeria’s form has backed up those reassurances. Osimhen and Lookman have been central to the Super Eagles’ strong AFCON run, accounting for a significant portion of the team’s goals as Nigeria progressed unbeaten into the quarter-finals.

With a crucial last-eight clash against Algeria looming, unity and focus will be vital.

The Algerians, former champions themselves, present one of Nigeria’s toughest tests so far in the tournament.

For Mikel, the competitive edge shown by Osimhen and Lookman is not a distraction but a weapon—one that, if properly managed, could fuel Nigeria’s push for continental glory in Morocco.