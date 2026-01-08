There was drama in Plateau State on Tuesday when suspected kidnappers attempted to snatch the rifle of a Nigerian Army soldier during a counter-kidnapping operation, leading to their death.

Troops of 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, under the Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE (JTF OPEP), were conducting a follow-up operation after raiding a kidnappers’ hideout near Lantom Village in the Kadarko District of Wase Local Government Area.

The raid, which was carried out based on what the Army described as credible intelligence, initially led to the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of a locally fabricated rifle, an axe and a machete.

The suspected kidnappers were believed to be involved in recent kidnapping and armed robbery incidents within the area.

However, during the operation, two members of the gang reportedly escaped with an AK-47 rifle.

According to the Nigerian Army, the arrested suspects later volunteered to lead troops to a hidden cache of arms and ammunition located on the outskirts of Kadarko. It was during this movement that the situation took a dramatic turn.

“While guiding the troops to the hidden cache, the suspects (kidnappers) made a desperate attempt to snatch the weapon of one of the soldiers in a bid to escape,” the Army said in a statement Wednesday.

The suspects were immediately neutralised by the troops, bringing the attempted escape to an end.

The Army said follow-up operations are ongoing to track down the two fleeing gang members and recover the missing AK-47 rifle.

Reacting to the development, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of JTF Operation ENDURING PEACE, Major General EF Oyinlola, commended his soldiers for their gallantry and professionalism in tracking down the gang and neutralizing the errant suspected kidnapper.

He reaffirmed the military’s commitment to sustaining peace and security within the joint operations area and urged members of the public to continue to support security forces with timely and credible information.

The Nigerian Army reiterated that soldiers of 3 Division and JTF Operation ENDURING PEACE remain resolute in their mandate to protect lives and property across Plateau State and its environs.