Gabonese football has been plunged into crisis after a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations campaign prompted sweeping state intervention, including the banning of senior players, suspension of the national team, and the dismissal of the entire coaching crew.

The breaking point came on Wednesday night when an injury-time winner from Bazoumana Toure sealed a dramatic 3–2 defeat for Gabon against defending champions Ivory Coast.

That loss confirmed a humiliating group-stage exit at AFCON, with Gabon finishing bottom of Group F behind Ivory Coast, Cameroon, and Mozambique.

Within hours, the fallout escalated beyond football.

Government pulls the plug

Appearing on Gabonese television late Wednesday, Sports Minister Simplice-Desire Mamboula delivered a bombshell announcement that stunned the football community.

“Given the Panthers’ disgraceful performance at the AFCON, the government has decided to dissolve the technical staff, suspend the national team until further notice, and remove players Bruno Ecuele Manga and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.”

The statement confirmed the banning of veteran defender Bruno Ecuele Manga and long-time captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, two of the most recognisable figures in Gabonese football history.

Although the video was briefly deleted from official platforms, it resurfaced on Thursday, reinforcing the government’s hardline stance.

A tournament that unravelled everything

Gabon’s AFCON campaign never recovered from its opening blows. A damaging 3–2 loss to Mozambique, ranked 102nd in the world, effectively ended qualification hopes before the final group game. That defeat triggered an emergency review by the Council of Ministers and accelerated political involvement in football matters.

Aubameyang, nursing a thigh injury, returned early to Olympique de Marseille after the Mozambique loss, further symbolising the disarray engulfing the squad.

President speaks: Identity, method, failure

The strongest language came from Gabon’s head of state, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who framed the AFCON collapse as a national issue rather than a sporting setback.

“This has weakened part of our national identity,” the president said, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

“The national team highlights two major problems: the lack of method and the dispersion of resources.”

He went further, promising “strong and structural decisions” aimed at restoring “rigour, responsibility and ambition in the governance of national sport.”

FIFA alarm bells begin to ring

While the government’s anger is clear, the implications are serious. FIFA strictly prohibits political interference in the affairs of national football federations, a rule that has previously led to the suspension of entire countries from international competition.

If FIFA deems Gabon’s actions excessive or unlawful, the Panthers could face sanctions far beyond the pitch, including suspension from future qualifiers and tournaments.

READ ALSO: Goldberg captures Super Eagles momentum with new AFCON knockout TVC

A Nation at a crossroads

What began as a late goal in an AFCON group game has snowballed into one of the most severe state interventions African football has seen in years. For Gabon, the coming weeks will determine whether this moment becomes a painful reset, or a deeper plunge into isolation.

One thing is clear: AFCON 2025 may be remembered in Gabon not for football played, but for the power struggle it unleashed.