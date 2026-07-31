The police in Bayelsa State have begun to investigate the death of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Stanley Okebaram, whose body was recovered in Nembe Local Government Area days after he went missing.

The police said no arrest had been made, adding that investigators had been directed to determine the circumstances surrounding the 27-year-old’s death.

Police begin investigation

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the state police spokesman, Musa Mohammed, said the Commissioner of Police ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

“We have commenced an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the corps member. No arrest so far. The report to the police is that the corps member drowned. The Commissioner of Police has directed that an in-depth investigation be done to ascertain the cause of the death,” Mr Mohammed said.

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Mr Mohammed on Wednesday reported that the deceased’s body had been deposited in a mortuary while investigations continue.

Found days after disappearance

According to The Punch newspaper, Mr Okebaram, a civil engineering graduate and former president of the students’ union government of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State, was serving in the riverine Nembe Creek community when he disappeared.

According to The Punch newspaper, the NYSC member was last seen at about 8.00 p.m. on 24 July. Efforts to reach him via his mobile phone numbers were unsuccessful, raising concerns about his whereabouts.

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A missing person report was lodged with the police at about 8.40 p.m. on 25 July by a fellow NYSC member, Aribisola Bisi Isaac, accompanied by Adeola Marvellous.

The report was made after the local government inspector informed the police that Mr Okebaram had failed to return and could not be contacted.

Police operatives subsequently launched a search operation in Nembe Creek, located about 45 minutes by boat from the Nembe Divisional Police Headquarters.

The search ended with the recovery of Mr Okebaram’s body from a river in the community.

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