Budgets are more than numbers—they reflect a society’s priorities and how determined it is to achieve them. Katsina’s 2026 proposal, with a budget of ₦897.8 billion and over 81% allocated to capital projects, stakes its claim as a roadmap to sustainable development. The real test will be whether this investment creates lasting transport, education, healthcare, and agricultural systems, as well as resilient systems.

The name, “Building Your Future III,” signals continuity, but true sustainability demands more. Katsina’s 2026 roadmap claims to deliver it not only through ambitious investments but also by intentionally selecting projects, enforcing maintenance, curbing waste, measuring outcomes, and maintaining accountability. The main argument: sustainable development depends on disciplined execution—not words or fund size alone.

What makes this roadmap stand out is the process the state claims to have used. Development often falls short not from a lack of spending, but from not listening to people. Katsina’s 2026 plan is described as highly participatory, involving 316 wards, a needs assessment that reached 6,649 households in 361 communities, and the recorded involvement of 71,384 people, including 43.5% youth and 4.9% people with disabilities.

If these numbers reflect real influence, not just attendance, the budget has a rare strength: citizens can see their own priorities reflected in the state’s plans. When people feel included, they are more likely to support, monitor, and give legitimacy to the plan as it is carried out.

The fiscal structure itself is unambiguous. ₦730.1 billion is proposed for capital expenditure—81.32% of the budget—while ₦167.7 billion covers recurrent spending at 18.68%.

In a system where ongoing costs can quietly take over development plans, this ratio is both bold and risky. It is bold because it shows the state is eager to build. It is risky because a budget focused on capital projects can lead to many unfinished projects if there is insufficient skill in procurement, cash flow management, and contract oversight.

The distribution of capital spending reveals a clear theory of change. The budget clusters expenditure across four broad sectors: Economic (about ₦321.3bn / 44.01%), Social (about ₦283.8bn / 38.87%), Administrative (about ₦122.3bn / 16.75%), and Law and Justice (about ₦2.7bn / 0.37%).

The government believes Katsina’s main challenge is not a lack of talk, but of infrastructure and skilled people. Roads allow movement, but skills, health, and clean water together drive real growth and resilience.

That overlap is visible in the sectoral winners. Education: ₦156.2 billion; Works, Housing, and Transport: ₦117.1 billion; Agriculture and Livestock Development: ₦78.6 billion; Health: ₦67.5 billion; Water Resources: ₦62.8 billion; and Environment: ₦53.8 billion. Together, these top ministries account for roughly 60% of the entire budget.

This distribution reflects deliberate investment in the systems the state relies on. By targeting education, infrastructure, agriculture, health, water, and the environment, the budget aims to support job creation, community well-being, and economic stability through targeted interventions in each sector.

What makes this roadmap “sustainable” is its focus on addressing daily life challenges identified in the needs assessment. Services exist, but quality and coverage are uneven: schools lack adequate staff and materials; health centers are not always accessible; water sources are often unsafe.

These gaps hold back progress. Children may attend school but not learn; clinics may face shortages; crops may lose value due to infrastructure gaps; and unsafe water can lead to illness.

This is why the budget’s focus on Water Resources and Environment is important. In many northern communities, water is essential for health, education (especially for girls), productivity, and dignity. When a household spends hours getting water, it loses time, energy, and income. Communities facing flooding, erosion, or desert encroachment deal with ongoing natural challenges that cannot be ignored in the budget.

Here, sustainability is not just a trendy word. It means making practical choices now to avoid bigger problems in the future by building resilience today.

The budget also tries to make “development” local and immediate. The state reports a policy of ₦10 million per ward to address pressing community needs.

This idea works well when managed openly. Small, visible projects like culverts, boreholes, classroom repairs, clinic upgrades, market stalls, and drainage fixes can quickly improve daily life while larger projects are still underway. However, this is also where trust is built or lost. Spending at the ward level is close to the people but also close to misuse. The difference between real empowerment and favoritism is not just about intention, but also transparency, clear procurement processes, community oversight, and consequences for misuse.

No roadmap is complete without the question of financing. Katsina projects total revenue to match expenditure—a balanced budget—built on IGR of ₦88.5 billion, substantial FAAC inflows, an opening balance, and capital receipts from both internal and external sources.

In the commissioner’s framing, this is a budget designed for infrastructure renewal, job creation, agricultural growth, and social inclusion.

But for sustainability, revenue growth must be managed wisely. Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) should increase by improving compliance, upgrading systems, reducing waste, and growing the productive economy—not by harsh measures that hurt small businesses. A state that wants to build must also help its citizens earn a living.

That continuity is essential because development is rarely the result of a single dramatic year. It is the result. Continuity is important because real development rarely happens in just one year. It comes from steady effort: budgets that stick to a plan, institutions that learn from mistakes, and leaders who focus on getting things done, not just making announcements.be betrayed by delayed releases, cost overruns, weak supervision, politicised contracting, and the familiar graveyard of abandoned projects. They can also be disrupted by insecurity, which affects farming cycles, investor confidence, labour mobility, and contractors’ ability to work consistently. If Katsina is serious about sustainability, it must treat implementation capacity as infrastructure too: project preparation, procurement competence, contractor performance management, maintenance planning, and open reporting.

And this is the real promise embedded in the commissioner’s repeated emphasis on transparency and accountability.

A budget focused on capital projects is a big responsibility. Citizens will ask a simple and fair question: “Show us.” Show what was approved, what was released, what was done, what it cost, who did it, and how it made a difference. Show classrooms with teachers and materials, not just fresh paint. Show roads that work during the rainy season. Show water that is safe for children. Show farms linked to markets, not just mentioned in speeches.

Now, sustainable development depends not on the size of the budget but on disciplined execution, regular maintenance, and a genuine commitment to promises. The real difference comes from combining ambition with integrity.

*Jeff Ukachukwu is a public affairs analyst and writes from Abuja