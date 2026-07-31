The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has constituted a 40-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) for its 2026 Annual General Conference.

NBA stated that the conference is scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, from 21 to 28 August.

The committee, constituted by NBA President, Afam Osigwe, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), will work with the Annual General Conference Planning Committee (AGCPC) to coordinate preparations for the association’s flagship annual gathering.

The NBA announced the constitution of the committee in a notice by its National Publicity Secretary, Bridget Edokwe. It was shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

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The 2026 conference, themed “Beyond Limits,” is expected to bring together lawyers and other stakeholders in the legal profession for discussions on issues affecting the profession and the country.

The conference will also come at a significant point in the association’s leadership, following the election of Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN, as the NBA’s next president.

Ms Badejo-Okusanya and other elected national officers are billed to be inaugurated during the conference.

Committee

Tonye Krukrubo, a SAN, was appointed chairman of the Local Organising Committee, while Damian Okoro, SAN, will serve as alternate chairman. Chioma Ogoegbu was appointed secretary.

Other members of the committee are Felix Amadi, Hilda Desmond-Ihekaire, Irene Pepple, Ugowchi Agala, Nulera Duson, Godwin Jaja, Abiye Abo, Ibiso Bett-Davies, Iyalla Somiari, Monday Ocheseomie, Higher King and K.O. Ajuzieogu.

Others are Agent Ihua-Maduenyi, Juliet Martins, Eze Ahiakwo, Bright Uzor, Okechukwu Nwogu, Godpower Ikechi Agbam, Simple Dioha, Izeoma Orlu-Akwu, Adokiye Tom Briggs, Friday Azubuike, Nnaa Money, Ibim Don-Briggs, Chibuzor Gladys Chidubem, Belema Susan Orupabo and Victor Obinna.

The remaining members are Lucky Wosu, Louisa Jackreece, Datom Alambo, Omenogor Joy Ifejika, Benjamin Young-Arney, Levi Nsiririm, Alusi Bariledum, Ruth Kenebor, Kenneth Olalekan Ogunjobi and Frank Chukwuka.

According to the NBA, the LOC will assist the AGCPC in planning, organising and executing events and activities for the conference.

It will also be responsible for ensuring that arrangements covering venue construction and management, accommodation, transportation, security and other event operations are properly handled.

The committee is expected to work with the AGCPC and other stakeholders to ensure the smooth running of the conference in Port Harcourt.

Mr Osigwe, in the notice, thanked the members for accepting to serve on the committee and urged them to contribute to the success of the conference and the development of the Bar.

The constitution of the LOC marks another stage in preparations for the 2026 conference, which will be the NBA’s 66th Annual General Conference.

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