The idea behind SOAR is compelling. “A worker’s last day in government should not mark the end of ambition or contribution,” the document notes. With the right preparation, retirement can become the starting point for building businesses, creating jobs and connecting Nigerian products to markets around the world.

For decades, retirement in Nigeria has carried an undertone of anxiety. Many civil servants step out of long careers only to confront financial instability, poor investment decisions or outright fraud. Instead of a reward for years of service, retirement often becomes a struggle for survival. Under the leadership of Nonye Ayeni, however, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) is challenging this old narrative and offering a new, ambitious vision — one in which retirement becomes a launchpad for enterprise, not a descent into uncertainty.

That vision is embodied in the Sustainable Opportunities for Active Retirement (SOAR) Initiative, a programme designed for civil servants within three years of retirement. It equips them with practical skills to participate in Nigeria’s expanding non‑oil export sector. As Ayeni told participants, “Retirement should not be viewed as the end of productive engagement… it should be seen as the beginning of a new chapter where years of experience, discipline and leadership can be channelled into building sustainable enterprises.” Her message is clear: retirement is not an exit from productivity but an entry into opportunity.

SOAR goes beyond the typical seminar model. Participants are introduced to export procedures, global quality standards, financing options, and opportunities across the value chain — from agriculture and processing to packaging, logistics and export services. Crucially, the programme continues after the classroom sessions end. Retirees are matched with experienced exporters and industry experts who mentor them through the early stages of their business journey. This approach recognises that successful enterprises grow not only from knowledge but from networks, experience and sustained guidance.

Ayeni’s leadership has also transformed NEPC internally. She has championed a culture of merit, transparency and professional development. Seven of the Council’s eight directors have been promoted, alongside dozens of officers across cadres. About 97 per cent of staff who sat for promotion examinations advanced to the next grade level — a statistic that speaks to fairness and institutional renewal. Nearly 100 staff members have participated in international programmes, gaining exposure to global best practices in export promotion and trade facilitation. Solar power systems have been installed in most of NEPC’s 36 state offices, ensuring uninterrupted support for exporters nationwide. These reforms have strengthened the Council’s capacity and morale, creating a workforce better equipped to serve Nigeria’s exporters.

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The impact is visible in the numbers. In 2025, Nigeria recorded US$6.1 billion in formally documented non‑oil exports, the highest figure since NEPC began keeping official records. This represents an 11.5 per cent increase over the previous year, with 281 products shipped to 120 countries. Behind these figures lies sustained investment in training, certification and market development. NEPC organised 728 export development programmes that reached more than 96,000 participants nationwide. It funded internationally recognised certifications — including FDA, ISO 22000, Halal and HACCP — for 210 SMEs, enabling them to access premium markets that would otherwise remain out of reach.

Ayeni’s leadership has also expanded opportunities for women and young people. Through the Export Skills Acquisition Centre, more than 300 beneficiaries have been trained in garment bags, fashion accessories and related products, with plans to reach 1,000. NEPC became the only African institution selected for the first phase of the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund, through which 146 women-led businesses received training, mentoring and grants ranging from $3,000 to $30,000. These interventions are building a more inclusive export ecosystem and positioning women as key drivers of non‑oil trade.

The Council is also tackling long‑standing challenges such as product rejection in overseas markets. Through the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF 845) project, implemented with the International Trade Centre, NEPC is improving quality standards beginning with the Kebbi sesame cluster. The results are already emerging. A trade mission to Türkiye paved the way for Nigeria’s first sesame export production cluster in Kebbi State, connecting local farmers with new export opportunities.

Stakeholders have taken notice. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson‑Jack, described SOAR as a model worthy of replication across the public service. She stressed that retirement should never be “a sentence to misery,” echoing the views of participants who saw the initiative as a chance to rethink life after service. The NEPC Labour Union also praised the programme, noting that many retirees fall victim to fraudulent schemes because they enter retirement unprepared. SOAR, they argued, provides the knowledge and entrepreneurial skills needed to build sustainable livelihoods.

Ayeni’s reforms align with global economic realities. As WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo‑Iweala recently advised, Nigeria must diversify export destinations and deepen trade beyond traditional partners. NEPC’s work—capturing informal cross‑border trade, strengthening quality standards, expanding market access—positions the country to respond strategically to shifting global dynamics.

The idea behind SOAR is compelling. “A worker’s last day in government should not mark the end of ambition or contribution,” the document notes. With the right preparation, retirement can become the starting point for building businesses, creating jobs and connecting Nigerian products to markets around the world. Under Nonye Ayeni’s leadership, NEPC is proving that experienced civil servants are not exiting the productive economy—they are entering a new phase of contribution, innovation and enterprise.

If this vision takes root across the public service, retirement in Nigeria may finally shed its old anxieties and become what NEPC hopes it will be: a season of renewed purpose, opportunity and national value creation.

Kabir Abduldalam writes from Suleja, Niger State. He wrote in via: [email protected]

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