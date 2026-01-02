With the group stage dust settled and the stakes sharply raised, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are bracing for the unforgiving realities of knockout football at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite a flawless run of three wins from three games, Alex Iwobi has issued a clear message to Nigerian fans and teammates alike: standards must not drop, intensity must not fade.

Nigeria stormed through the group phase with maximum points, but the midfielder insists past results count for little once the Round of 16 begins. The margins are thinner, the pressure heavier, and complacency, he warns, can be fatal.

“Of course, we have got three wins out of three games. We cannot get complacent, but I am enjoying my time here,” Iwobi told Ademola Victor TV, striking a balance between satisfaction and caution.

Iwobi’s imprint on Nigeria’s group-stage dominance

The former Arsenal academy graduate was central to Nigeria’s early momentum. In the group-stage opener against Tanzania, Iwobi delivered two assists, dictating tempo and unlocking defences as the three-time African champions claimed a 2–1 win. Against Tunisia, his intelligence between the lines again proved decisive, as a slick passing sequence involving Iwobi ended with Ademola Lookman firing home Nigeria’s third goal.

That blend of control, creativity, and discipline has underpinned Nigeria’s campaign so far, but Iwobi insists the Super Eagles must now reset mentally.

“The same thing we got in the group stage. We are going to give a hundred per cent and try to do our nation proud,” he added, looking ahead to the next challenge.

Squad depth and belief fuel Super Eagles’ confidence

Beyond individual performances, Nigeria’s strength in depth has been one of the defining narratives of their AFCON journey. Rotations against Uganda did little to disrupt rhythm, as fringe players stepped up and delivered, reinforcing belief within the camp.

Day-one man of the match Semi Ajayi echoed that confidence, pointing to the collective progress made so far.

“A really, really good start for the group stages and now we’re looking forward to the knockout round,” Ajayi said.

On the impact of squad rotation and competition for places, the defender was equally emphatic.

“It’s really, really good. It shows the strength and depth that we have. We were able to give some debuts to some new players and also some players who haven’t had minutes yet in this tournament.

And everyone did really, really well. So yeah, it’s really, really good for the team.”

Ajayi also allayed any fitness concerns ahead of the decisive phase.

“No, I feel great. I feel great.

I’m really raring to go. I’m looking forward to it.”

READ ALSO: Goldberg captures Super Eagles momentum with new AFCON knockout TVC

All eyes on Mozambique

Nigeria’s reward for topping their group is a Round of 16 showdown with the Mozambique Mambas, a side that has already shown resilience and ambition in Morocco. The contest will take place at the Complexe Sportif de Fès on Monday, 5 January.

For the Super Eagles, this is where reputation meets responsibility. Momentum has been built, confidence restored, but as Iwobi’s warning makes clear, AFCON knockouts offer no guarantees; only tests of nerve, hunger, and legacy.