The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it uncovered three illicit drug warehouses in Edo State, recovering 2,596.29kg of assorted narcotics in its operations in July.

The State Commander of the NDLEA, Mitchell Ofoyeju, disclosed this on Thursday in Benin, while decorating 73 newly promoted officers of the command.

Mr Ofoyeju said 49 suspected drug traffickers were also arrested in major crackdown across the state within the period.

The NDLEA boss said the warehouses, located in Benin and Illushi in Esan South-East Local Government Area, were uncovered during intelligence-led operations conducted by the command.

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“Operatives also intercepted two vehicles allegedly used to transport substance suspected to be cannabis sativa as part of sustained efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks in the state,” he said.

According to him, the vehicles included a Toyota Sienna with registration number NND 975 AG and a Toyota Camry with registration number BEN 503 BK.

The commander said 2,588.4kg cannabis accounted for the largest quantity of drugs recovered, followed by 6.13kg of psychotropic substances, 1.68kg of methamphetamine, 0.071kg of cocaine and 0.005kg of heroin.

“The command also seized 15.3 litres of codeine cough syrup and 10 cylinders of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas,” he said.

Mr Ofoyeju disclosed that 29 of the suspects arrested were women, while 20 were men, describing the development as disturbing.

“We have observed that females top the list of persons arrested, with 29, while males are 20.

“This is concerning, as it highlights a shift in the socio-economic vulnerability of women and a breakdown of traditional family stability.

“The command is strategising on family value re-orientation to address this negative development,” he said.

The commander said the agency also destroyed a suspected cannabis plantation measuring 0.640903 hectares in the Egbisi Forest, Abudu, Orhionmwon Local Government Area.

According to him, the farm was estimated to yield about 1,602.26kg of cannabis.

“The destruction of the suspected cannabis farm dealt another blow to illicit drug production in the state.”

He said the command secured convictions in four drug-related cases within the period.

Mr Ofoyeju added that 24 persons with drug use disorders were counselled and reunited with their families as part of the agency’s rehabilitation programme.

He said one of the suspects, Osas Ogieva, 30, arrested with a Toyota Sienna conveying 43 bags of cannabis weighing 468kg, claimed he was only engaged to transport the consignment.

Speaking on the newly promoted officers, Mr Ofoyeju commended the NDLEA Chairman Buba Marwa, retired brigadier-general, for sustaining a promotion policy that had boosted officers’ morale and operational efficiency.

“This yearly promotion culture established by the chairman/chief executive officer has optimised the operational results of the agency.

“The morale of officers is now very high as they are enthusiastically poised to take on the most daring drug cartels,” he said.

He urged the 73 newly promoted officers to lead with integrity, mentor junior officers and maintain zero tolerance for corruption in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse.

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