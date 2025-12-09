Mozambique have doubled down on experience, legacy and belief by naming 42-year-old winger Dominguez in their final 25-man squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

Dominguez, who turned 42 last month, is set to become one of the oldest players ever to feature at the continent’s flagship tournament.

Should he get on the pitch, the veteran wide man will be second only to Egyptian goalkeeping icon Essam El Hadary, who was 44 years and 21 days old when he played in the 2017 AFCON final against Cameroon in Gabon.

It is a remarkable return for a player whose international future appeared uncertain earlier this year. Dominguez was dropped by head coach Chiquinho Conde after submitting his passport late and missing out on a visa for a crucial World Cup qualifier in Egypt, a match Mozambique were forced to play without one of their most accomplished campaigners.

But time, fitness and form have a way of restoring faith. Dominguez earned a recall for two international friendlies last month and has now kept his place as Mozambique prepare for a testing AFCON campaign against some of the continent’s heavyweights.

His inclusion is as much about footballing value as it is about symbolism.

Dominguez is a bridge between eras, a survivor of Mozambique’s lean years and a leader for a new generation attempting to redefine the country’s standing in African football.

Mozambique will compete in Group F, where they open their campaign against defending champions Cote d’Ivoire on 24 December in Marrakech, before facing Gabon and perennial contenders Cameroon.

It is a daunting group that will test squad depth, tactical maturity and mental resilience.

The Mambas are appearing at the Africa Cup of Nations for a second successive tournament, a sign of growing consistency after years spent on the continental fringes. Before their previous appearance, Mozambique last qualified in 2010, hosted by Angola; a tournament where Dominguez was also part of the squad, underlining his extraordinary longevity at international level.

That 2010 side included defender Mexer, now 37, who has also been selected again, further reinforcing Conde’s preference for seasoned professionals alongside emerging talents.

Mozambique’s squad reflects that balance. Europe-based players such as Reinildo, Geny Catamo and Bruno Langa add pace and exposure at the highest level, while trusted domestic performers provide cohesion and familiarity.

For Dominguez, this AFCON is not about nostalgia. It is about relevance, leadership and one last statement on Africa’s biggest stage.

In a young squad navigating the pressures of elite competition, his presence offers calm, credibility and the quiet authority earned only through years of survival at the top.

Whether he starts matches or shapes them from the bench, Dominguez’s selection sends a clear message: pedigree still matters, and for Mozambique, experience may yet prove decisive.