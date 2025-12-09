The Federal Government has honoured the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, with the prestigious Outstanding Public Service Award, recognising his leadership reforms and the Corps’ growing national impact.

The award was conferred at a high-profile ceremony on Sunday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, commended Mr Mohammed for what he described as transformative and disciplined leadership.

He highlighted the Corps Marshal’s role in modernising FRSC operations, strengthening digital systems and repositioning the institution as a model for efficient public service delivery.

According to Mr Akume, the award reflects the administration’s appreciation of institutions that demonstrate innovation, accountability and commitment to protecting Nigerian lives.

He lauded the FRSC’s sustained campaigns on road discipline, enhanced patrol efficiency, and data-driven safety interventions under Mr Mohammed’s stewardship.

The ceremony drew an impressive gathering of political leaders, senior government officials and heads of key federal agencies.

Among those in attendance were the governors of Adamawa, Zamfara, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Enugu states; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (represented); the Minister of Finance; and the Comptroller-Generals of the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Correctional Service. Several of the attendees were also recipients of government honours for exemplary service.

In his acceptance speech, the Corps Marshal described the award as a collective achievement for the entire FRSC workforce.

He said it would inspire the Corps to deepen its efforts in reducing road crashes, promoting responsible driving culture and aligning road safety operations with the Federal Government’s strategic priorities.

Mr Mohammed reaffirmed his commitment to sustained reforms and further deployment of technology to enhance national road safety systems.

“This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue protecting lives and improving mobility across the country,” he said.

Organisers said the award further elevates the FRSC’s profile as one of Nigeria’s frontline public institutions and reinforces Mr Mohammed’s reputation as a reform-driven leader whose initiatives continue to yield measurable improvements in road safety administration.