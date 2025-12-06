Liverpool’s troubles in the Premier League continued on Saturday as the defending champions were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw at Leeds United.

In the day’s early kickoff, Arsenal also recorded a disappointing result against Aston Villa; paving way for Manchester City to keep up the pressure with a smooth win over Sunderland.

The results tightened the Premier League title chase once again.

Liverpool looked in full control at Elland Road after a strong first half, but the match turned into a six-goal rollercoaster.

Hugo Ekitike scored twice early in the second half to put Liverpool ahead, before a foul by Ibrahima Konaté allowed Leeds back into the game from the penalty spot.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored, Anton Stach equalised, and although Dominik Szoboszlai restored Liverpool’s lead, Elland Road erupted late.

In added time, Ao Tanaka finished calmly at the far post to secure a draw for Leeds.

The champions now sit eighth and are still searching for consistency under Arne Slot.

At Villa Park, Arsenal were hit with a painful late blow as Aston Villa scored in stoppage time to win 2-1. Leandro Trossard had brought Arsenal level after Matty Cash’s opener, but a last-minute scramble in the box allowed Emiliano Buendía to fire the winner high into the net.

It was a frustrating end for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have already dropped crucial away points this season.

Manchester City, meanwhile, looked comfortable in their 3-0 win over Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium.

Ruben Dias smashed in a long-range opener, Josko Gvardiol doubled the lead before halftime, and Phil Foden wrapped things up with a close-range header.

After a shaky start to the season, City now sit just two points behind Arsenal and seem to be building momentum again.

Chelsea also dropped points after being held to a goalless draw at Bournemouth.

Tottenham, on the other hand, finally recorded a home league win, beating Brentford 2-0. Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka was an unused substitute for Brentford in that match.

Everton continued their steady rise with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina remained out injured and were unavailable for Forest, though both players — along with Onyeka — are named in Nigeria’s 54-man provisional AFCON squad.

Newcastle sealed a 2-1 win over Burnley, helped by a brilliant corner-kick goal from Bruno Guimarães.

With the festive fixtures approaching, the Premier League table is tightening, and every point now feels like it carries double weight.