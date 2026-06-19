Nigerian-born forward Tani Oluwaseyi was part of a historic night for Canada as the FIFA World Cup co-hosts recorded their first-ever victory at the men’s tournament with a stunning 6-0 demolition of Qatar in Vancouver.

Oluwaseyi, who was born in Nigeria before moving to Canada, came on as a 71st-minute substitute as the hosts produced one of the most memorable performances of the tournament so far. Fellow players of Nigerian heritage, Promise David and goalkeeper Owen Goodman, remained unused substitutes but joined in the celebrations after the final whistle.

Canada’s emphatic victory was powered by a hat-trick from Jonathan David, making him the first Canadian player to score three goals in a World Cup match. The result also equalled the biggest victory margin ever achieved by a World Cup host nation, matching records set by Italy in 1934, Brazil in 1950 and Argentina in 1978.

The six-goal triumph moved Canada to the top of Group B and placed them on the verge of reaching the knockout stage.

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Elsewhere, Mexico secured qualification for the Round of 32 after defeating South Korea to finish top of Group A. The victory maintained Mexico’s impressive record of advancing from the group stage in eight of the last nine World Cups. Luis Romo made history as the first Liga MX player to score at the 2026 tournament, while goalkeeper Raúl Rangel recorded his second clean sheet.

In Los Angeles, Switzerland boosted their knockout-stage hopes with a convincing 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Substitute Johan Manzambi stole the spotlight with a brace, becoming the youngest Swiss player since 1950 to score at a World Cup.

The win extended Switzerland’s unbeaten run to 11 World Cup matches when scoring first.

Canada’s historic night, however, remained the headline story. The co-hosts became the first nation from outside Europe and South America to score six goals in a World Cup match, underlining their growing status on the global stage.

For Oluwaseyi, Promise David and Goodman, the occasion also highlighted the growing influence of Nigerian heritage players in international football, even as they pursue success in Canadian colours on the world’s biggest stage.